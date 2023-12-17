Carols on pointe

An unusual combination of carols and ballet aims to recreate the wintery feel of a white Christmas most Indians are not familiar with

One doesn’t usually associate Christmas with ballet, or vice versa. Besides, in India, Christmas is filled with joy, laughter and the spirit of giving, but definitely not light, chilly snowflakes raining down on you. A Classical Christmas, an upcoming concert at the Royal Opera House aims to shatter all your preconceived notions, with a novel take on the festival.

The concert is the coming-together of two worlds: choir music and ballet, both interspersed with each other. The carols will be sung by the Harmony Chorus, which features 32 students from the Bengaluru-based music school of the same name. Meanwhile, ballerinas from the National Youth Ballet Company will twirl to the melodies sung by the children’s choir.

“I don’t remember a cold Christmas anymore; my aim, therefore, is to re-create the Christmas in London I’ve grown up with,” says Yana Lewis, founder of the National Youth Ballet Company and the Lewis Foundation of Classical Ballet. Lewis, who originally hails from the UK, says that she’s grown up with the idea of a magical white Christmas, replete with snowflakes and chilly nights. Ever since settling in India nearly 25 years ago, however, she’s had to accept the idea of a warm Christmas.

The Harmony Chorus founder Sandra Oberoi says that it is not so much a musical or a fusion as much as it is a collaboration. “I was keen on introducing the choir, and Indian audiences, to something different, something they hadn’t heard or seen before,” she says. “This is possibly the first time a children’s choir is performing Britten’s entire Ceremony of Carols in India.” Lewis and Oberoi, who are close friends, decided that a ballet set to classical Christmas carols was apt to showcase the spirit of Christmas.



Yana Lewis, Sandra Oberoi and Tiana and Tiara

The Ceremony of Carols is a collection of 11 short pieces that Britten is said to have written on a ship in 1942-43, while travelling from the United States to England. “This composition, written for treble voices, has a feel of rounds and canons (structured musical pieces composed of repetitive elements) for children to ‘play’ with,” Oberoi notes. “Several sections with thrilling rhythms and exquisite harmonies bring together the lyrics written in Old English and Middle English.”

Other pieces include Rutter’s Shepherd’s Pipe Carol, which tells the story of a shepherd boy on his way to meet Jesus, and Candlelight Carol, which “focuses on the aura of Mary and Jesus, and the relationship and love of a mother for her baby,” as Oberoi puts it.

For Oberoi, it is also a proud mommy moment, as her two daughters, Tiara, 20, and Tiana, 18, are also performing solo acts and duets at the concert. Tiara, who currently studies at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London, says, “It’s a blessing to have grown up around music from a young age. It’s always a treat performing with my younger sister; it’s a case of iron sharpens iron. I learn a lot performing with her.” Tiana, who’s a first-year student at the Royal College of Music in London, has been singing since she was three. “Music,” she says, “is my life. I breathe and live music.”

Lewis adds that she was surprised to see little girls in India associate ballet with Barbie—their first introduction to the dance form. For her, however, Christmas ballet is synonymous with Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, which is set during the season. The ballet for the Ceremony of Carols features original elements and movements from The Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, and Nutcracker—delicate sugar-plum fairies dancing across a snowy white winter wonderland.

WHAT: A Classical Christmas: An Evening of Carols and Ballet

WHEN: December 20, 7 PM

WHERE: Royal Opera House Mumbai, Girgaum

PRICE: Rs 300

TO BOOK: insider.in

Christmas Flea

Get into the holiday spirit and immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere as you explore a myriad of unique stalls, each offering handcrafted gifts, vintage treasures, and festive decorations. Find the perfect presents for your loved ones or treat yourself to something special this holiday season. The flea also has live music and carol singing throughout the day, along with other performances.

WHEN: 17 December, all day

WHERE: Jeff Goldberg Studio

PRICE: Rs 59

TO BOOK: insider.in

Gamer Factory: Xmas gaming

Spend your Christmas day with fellow gamers. The day would start with games like Blood On the Clocktower, a game of murder and mystery, deduction and deception for 9 to 12 players and one devious storyteller. This is followed by an evening filled with board games and strategizing. Although it features heavy games for geeks, the event also has newbie friendly options. You can go as a group or a couple.

WHEN: 25 December, 2 PM onwards

WHERE: Rajhans Helix 3, Ghatkopar

PRICE: Rs 150 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

Comedy For Comedy’s Sake

What better way to ensure your Christmas Eve is as merry as can be than to spend it with comedy stars. The Christmas Eve special line-up presents comedians such as Jeeya Sethi, Raunaq Rajani, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Prakhar Pramod, Pavitra Shetty & Mohd Suhel.

WHEN: 24 December, 7 PM

WHERE: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

PRICE: Rs 500 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Under the Peepal Tree: Dad-Child Festival

Set against the backdrop of India’s vibrant folk and artistic heritage, this festival is a celebration of the timeless bond between parents and children. Fathers can share their experiences and stories. Other activities include Rajasthani handicraft workshops and a folk dance performance.

WHEN: 23 December, 4 PM to 7 PM

WHERE: Sunken Garden and Experimental Garden

PRICE: Rs 500 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Christmas-themed dance party

Whether you’re a dance enthusiast or just love soaking in the holiday vibes, this dance party is the perfect way to celebrate the season. Dance away your Christmas day to some classic beats. Expect an event filled with infectious energy, joyful rhythms, and the warmth of holiday spirit. The only rule is, you must wear green, red or gold.

WHEN: 23 December, 9 AM

WHERE: Tarang Studio, Bandra-Khar

PRICE: Rs 845

TO BOOK: insider.in