Australian cricketer Alana King delves into her Anglo Indian heritage

Currently in India, the country of her parents’ birth for a bilateral Twenty20 series, Australia’s cricketing sensation Alana King, relives her Anglo Indian heritage

Alana King of Australia celebrates the wicket of Shafali Verma of India during the T20 International series between India and Australia at Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Navi Mumbai

This year, after the Twenty20 series ends on December 20, Alana King won’t be joining her parents Leroy and Sharon, and brother Marc for Christmas festivities in her hometown, Melbourne. Perth is where she is headed, although she will still feel a sense of home with extended family milling around her. The muted giggles over a video call with King when we discuss how the typical Christmas meal at an Anglo Indian home pans out resonates with this writer, who also hails from the community. “We stay away from curries on that day! But somehow, an aunty or uncle will squeeze in a curry at the table. Generally, it’s someone from mum’s side who we meet at lunchtime. Then, everyone heads back home, naps a bit, and we visit dad’s side of the family for dinner. Dad does the cooking on Christmas, and his menu changes every year. There is an abundance of food; it’s the most notable trait of Anglo Indian culture and it gets amplified on Christmas,” she tells us. The leg spinner who burst on to the cricket scene in early 2022, making her debut across all three formats within a fortnight, is in the country—making this her second visit in one year—as part of the Australian national women’s team that is engaged in a five-match T20 series with India.

King caught the eye of pundits as she rose through the ranks of club cricket, and eventually was selected to play the highly competitive Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), Australia’s premier T20 tournament. Her curiosity for the game was born in her backyard, as she watched her father and brother play the game. “I enjoyed those matches. Dad played cricket in Madras, and then in Melbourne where he represents his employer, the Public Transport Department.” It was her brother’s coach who spotted the eight-year-old King and suggested she try out her skills. The parents who worried how she’d play with boys bigger and stronger, eventually agreed.

King is greeted by parents Sharon and Leroy after a win during the Women’s Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Stars and the Brisbane Heat at Junction Oval on December 5, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. Pics Courtesy/Getty Images

Coming back to the country of her parents’ birth—they hail from Chennai—is special, she says, although “it was always about meeting relatives and less about exploring the country. Until I got older.” Leroy moved to Melbourne in 1984 from Madras [for Anglos, it’s always ‘Madras’], met Sharon, got married and took her along in 1988-89.” The Kings represent generations of Anglo Indian families who moved post Independence to Great Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand for better opportunities.

The migration was a shock to her parents’ system; they didn’t know what they were getting into. “They had to find their feet quickly. Dad especially, faced racial prejudice [King has consistently taken the knee before every WBBL game]. They led a different lifestyle, ate Indian food which wasn’t easily accessible. People had to get used to their accents. Today, Indian restaurants are on every street,” she recalls.

And while things are easier for her generation, she admits that her colour made her aware all too soon that she that she was different. “I witnessed it,” she says of racial discrimination, “especially at my junior cricket club that had lots of Subcontinental kids, Aussies and even some Europeans. But being around family has helped; they are scattered all across Melbourne. So, when you feel the need to connect with someone your own, all you have to do is drop by an aunt or uncle’s home.”

Apart from being celebrated for her talent, King is fast emerging as a role model for young Australian cricketers with Subcontinental roots. “Usman Khawaja is a good example. We are trying to help promote the game. It’s been hard work to get here, so we hope to inspire others to pick up the bat and ball. The message is that if you play well when you are young, you can earn the reward of representing Australia.” She speaks of kids approaching her at WBBL for autographs and selfies, and recalls a similar special memories with the late Shane Warne. “I was 11 or 12, when I attended his clinic at the MCG. I remember his advice: Just give it a rip and have a big smile on your face’.” Those words echo in all that I do today; I have lots of fun doing it. I would have loved to pick his phenomenal brain. Even after he retired, I enjoyed listening to his views as a commentator.”

Quick Qs

Favourite Team For Women's IP? Definitely Chennai Super Kings. I have been following them from Day 1. But if they are not in the running, I’ll be happy to root for any team who will sign me!

Best day of your life? January 10, 2022. I got a call from the chief selector at the start of the multi-format Ashes series in January, when England came over. It was a shock, and the chief selector could tell. When I broke the news to my parents, the phone dropped from mum’s hand, she was screaming. They got to see all my debuts–T20, ODIs and the Test match.

What’s daunting about bowling in T20s? It is a great challenge. I love getting into the contest, no matter what the situation in the game is; Alyssa Healy (Australia’s T20 captain) knows how competitive I am.

More Tests? It was a phenomenal experience playing my first match. I look forward to playing more Test cricket in the calendar year.

Commonwealth Gold medalist or ODI World champion-which is sweeter? That is a tough one! The World Cup effort was being planned since we had a disappointing end to the 2017 edition. Everyone wanted to lift that trophy. The gold was special because it was the first time that women’s cricket was part of the Games. Both are memorable; I cannot compare the two.

Spinners you admire? I got to meet Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal in Perth. He watches the women’s game and knows who I am, which is pretty cool. He gave me a few tips as well. If given the chance, I would love to speak to Rashid Khan.

