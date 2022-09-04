Content is the problem, not #boycott calls

Is it arrogance or irresponsible statements the industry has been making that has caused all the trouble? Experts say it is that and more

Ahead of its release, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahm¯astra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been subject to receiving boycott calls. While Kapoor is being targeted for expressing his alleged love for beef, Bhatt is being trolled for her statement that if people don’t like her, they could choose not to see her movie. Pics/Getty Images

At the beginning of this season’s Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar with his usual candour admitted that he wasn’t sure if the chat show would return. “We, as an industry, were vilified. We were absolutely put into the dungeons for two years. It wasn’t an easy time, a snake emoji would come out every time Koffee with Karan was mentioned. At one point, I even thought that I would never come back with this show because there was a lot of attack,” he said in his conversation with actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on the first episode of the show, telecast this July.

