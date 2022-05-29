Don’t Miss today

Tasting menu >> WHERE: JW Marriot, Mumbai; WHEN: Till May 31, 6.30PM-11.30 PM; PRICE: Rs 4,000 plus tax; CALL: 022-6882 8661

Representative Image

Sing out loud

Sing your heart out with your friends at a karaoke night hosted by Mario Andrade. You’ll find new additions to nibble on, and special prices on alcohol and cocktails.

>>>

WHERE: The Sassy Spoon, Nariman Point

WHEN: Every Tuesday, 9 PM onwards

TO BOOK: 9920003500

Bake it like Dhingra

Celebrity Pastry chef Pooja Dhingra is hosting a macaron baking workshop this weekend. The founder of Le15 chain of patisserie will share the nuances of making macarons, particularly the how to cook delicate shell and perfect dark chocolate ganache and coffee ganache varieties.

>>>

WHERE: Online

WHEN: June 4, 11 AM

PRICE: Rs 2,950

TO BOOK: @poojadhingra, INSTAGRAM

It’s all fun and clowns

The Flubber & Friends clown shown is once again set to entertain you with a show filled with an evening filled with a lot of laughter, juggling, music, and magic.

>>>

WHERE: Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

WHEN: June 4, 4 PM onwards

PRICE: Rs 199

TO BOOK: phoenixmarketcity.com

A night to reminisce about

To mark the Italian National Day, the Consulate General of Italy along with Italian Cultural Centre and Royal Opera House present a performance titled The Four Seasons. The event will have a performance by Oliva Contemporary Dance Project, which was founded in Italy. The music for this grand performance is inspired by famed composer, Antonio Vivaldi’s exceptional composition, Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. The famous composition is said to be a journey through emotions and actions that awaken nature and human senses The fusion of the music with the dancer’s steps will explore what each season has to offer. The evening will also see a fashion show of unique Indian hand weaves by designer Vaishali Shadangule.

>>>

WHERE: Royal Opera House, Mumbai

WHEN: MAY 29, 7 PM onwards

PRICE: Rs 300 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Ellaeenah JadeFire Ho’oponopono practitioner

>>>

AVAILABLE FOR: Psychic counselling, inner child healing

Charges: As per consultation

EMAIL AT: ellaeenah@jadefirelight.com or visit www.jadefirelight.com

Ellaeenah JadeFire has over 25 years of experience as a spiritual psychic and is a qualified Ho’oponopono practitioner. She helps empower people to liberate themselves from conflict and disease- triggering patterns of living. Ho’oponopono, an ancient Hawaiian practice of forgiveness and reconciliation, has been modified into a self-help tool that lets to take responsibility for your life instead of revelling in shame and blame. Ellaeenah takes reading sessions online and uses Bach flower remedy (for emotional problems and physical pain), meridian tapping (a combination of ancient Chinese acupressure and modern psychology, now known as energy psychology), and channel healing energy exercises to help those who seek her out.

RECOMMENDED BY: Divyya says, “Ellaeenah has been a beautiful stimulus in my journey. She proved to be an important catalyst in enabling me to go forth into the world with my own spiritual work. I gained much from her channelling-and her belief in me. I consider Ell a divine gift that enabled me towards better fulfilling my destiny.”