Don’t Miss today

PEDRO’S WEEKEND BRUNCH >> WHERE: O Pedro, BKC; WHEN: Every Saturday and Sunday, 11 AM-4 PM; PRICE: A la carte menu Rs 495 onwards; CALL: 7506525554

Curated by Nidhi Lodaya, Kasturi Gadge, Jane Borges, Heena Khandelwal, Nimisha Patil

Meal in a box

The box meal menu at Wakai highlights the distinct flavour of Japanese cuisine—umami. “If someone sitting in an office or at home, is hankering for a complete meal, you don’t have to look separately for an appetiser, then a soup or a main. This one-person meal has it all,” says Chef Parvez Khan. There’s also the omakase menu: An elaborate seven-course meal with tasting portions of the chef’s best creations.

WHERE: Wakai, Fort

PRICE: Nonveg Omakase Rs 4,850 and Veg Omakase Rs 4,250

TO BOOK: 9769999918

Wine and art

Paint a canvas with your imagination, egged on a bit by a glass of shimmering cocktail. Grab a bunch of your friends to spend an evening laughing and curating some creative artworkin a unique and fun workshop hosted by artist Avanni Saharia. The workshop is open for all with a ton of supplies to go through to make a masterpiece.

WHERE: Keiba, Mahalaxmi

WHEN: June 12, 4 PM

PRICE: Rs 1,499 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

A rainbow chocolate

Mix.co is a Mumbai-based home studio run by Ahilya Rajani, who hand-makes customised products. For Pride Month, she has Pride Slabs which are customised slabs of chocolate in the colours of rainbow; you can choose between milk, dark or white chocolate, nuts, butterscotch crumbs or rice crispies.

PRICE: Rs 700 (250gms); Rs 900 for customised items

TO ORDER: 9870727465

A space to share, listen, and reflect

Vandita Morarka’s One Future Collective is hosting “spaces” to celebrate the Pride Month. Think Sharing Circles, confidential spaces for people to share, listen, and reflect on their lived experiences; and Community Spaces, where you can collectively take part in activities for creativity and connection. There are online workshops on queer allyship and solidarity as parents.

DETAILS: bit.ly/OFCPrideSpaces

SOCIAL is back with Satrangi Mela

SOCIAL is celebrating Pride Month with a host of activities, including stand up comedy, a workshop on mental health, and inclusive parties at all its outlets. They are also serving a pride LIIT. However, the most awaited event is the second edition of their queer culture festival, Satrangi Mela. Hosted in collaboration with LGBTQiA+ community, there will be pop-ups, live performances and workshops. Want more? Expect a drag race too!

WHERE: antiSOCIAL, Mumbai

WHEN: June 26, 2 PM onwards

Queer on film

For Pride Month, MUBI has curated films that celebrate the joy of being queer. The ‘Pride Unprejudiced’ spotlight celebrates queer filmmakers, writers, directors, and artistes. Their curation includes Indian as well as international films such as Great Freedom, Pashi, Happy Together, In Fact, Moneyboys, and many more

TO WATCH: mubi.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Akash Singh, 25 Acrobatic Dancer

AVAILABLE FOR: Aerial yoga, pole dance, aerial dance, aerial hammock and trapeze

Charges: Rs 4,000 per class

Email at: bittuakash2497@gmail.com

Singh is the winner of the talent hunt reality show on Colours TV Hunarbaaz—Desh Ki Shaan ’22. He specialises in aerial acts, hoop and pole dance. His acro-dance genre combines classical dance techniques with precision-based acrobatic elements. He teaches aerial hammocks and trapeze to children over the age of five, and believes that anyone can do aerial art, irrespective of fitness level. Through his sessions, he helps his students develop exceptional flexibility, balance and strength, in both mind and body.

RECOMMENDED BY: Niharika Gadiyal says, “I wanted to be part of a fitness regime that was new, exciting, and let me leverage my love for dance. Akash is a unique instructor: He can encourage ordinary people to achieve feats that are physically extraordinary for them! He helped me overcome my fears and concerns, and soon I was doing headstands and complex aerial moves that kept my Instagram friends entertained every week!”