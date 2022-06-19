Don’t Miss today

SUSHI DAY >> WHERE: Taki Taki, Lower Parel; WHEN: Till June 30, 12 PM-12.30 AM; PRICE: Rs 1,499 onwards: CALL: 7400491480

Prop it up

Activewear brand BlissClub has collaborated with certified yoga coach Sandhya Balakrishnan for a yoga session. The workshop promises asanas that energise, strengthen, and de-stress in the comfort of your home. The interactive session conducted by Balakrishnan the will explore easy-to-do asanas, with props. The brand will also be giving out limited edition t-shirts to its lucky 100 participants and a discount voucher to everyone who attends.

WHERE: Online

WHEN: June 19, 4 PM-5 PM

PRICE: FREE

TO REGISTER : blissclub.com

Align your soul with body

If you find it difficult to focus and concentrate while meditating and are wondering how to commence your journey towards a healthy life you can attend this session led by the fitness director of RESET, Sailedra Raane. The session will be 90 minutes long and will enable you to experience a true harmony between mind, body, and soul.

WHERE: RESET, Bandra

WHEN: June 21, 7.30 AM-9 PM

TO BOOK: DM at @resetlifeindia, Instagram

Yoga for all

Yoga Fest 2022 is back with its eighth edition in Mumbai with a one-day event packed with workshops, wellness activities, expert talks and mindfulness practices. The festival is open to all ages and

experience levels.

WHERE: Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

WHEN: June 19, 9 AM-9 PM

PRICE: FREE

TO BOOK: allevents.in

A soothing experience

Trained in Hatha, Restorative Yin yoga and meditation, Juhie Kothari is conducting a special online yoga Nidra session. The session is tailored to opening up the upper body, and releasing your neck, shoulders and spine to help you relax physically as well as mentally (not suitable to people with severe back issues). With over eight years of experience under her belt, she is all set to offer a class for beginners where she will teach stretching, alignments for asanas and how to breathe better.

WHEN: June 19, 8 AM-9 PM

WHERE: Zoom

PRICE: Rs 500

TO REGISTER: yogawithjuhie.exlyapp.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Nuzhat Jahan, 33 Dream Interpretor

Nuzhat Jahan, who has 10 years of experience in the field of dream interpretation, shares that people usually Google their dreams and come up with many meanings, which leaves them confused. Instead, Jahan uses a holistic approach to interpret dreams and the significance they may hold. Her work focuses on who the dreamer is and the story or message behind the dream. If the dreamer has dreamt of specific people, then she tries finding out the relationship between them. She also assesses if the dream is about the future or the past, as well as if it portrays a dreamer’s current life situation or is a result of work stress. Jahan also works with children dealing with issues like nightmares and recurring dreams. Her clients are of all ages and she conducts the sessions over video call, voice call, or in person if requested.

AVAILABLE FOR: Dream Interpretation

Charges: Rs 5,000 for an hour’s session

EMAIL AT: dreamswithnuzhat@gmail.com

RECOMMENDED BY: Eshan Kaul says, “Nuzhat takes time to dig deep into existing challenges and fears. She helped me understand the underlying subtle message from my dreams. Moreover, she is able to tie together multiple dimensions using scientific analysis like Sigmund Freud theory, coupled with other contextual realms like cultural beliefs, childhood experiences, etc. These sessions have helped me evolve professionally, emotionally and spiritually.”