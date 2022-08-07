Don’t Miss today

Bake Sale n Popup >> WHERE: Foodhall, Peddar Road; WHEN: 10.30 AM to 6 PM; PRICE: Rs 225 onwards

Compiled by Raichel Martin, Kasturi Gadge, and Heena Khandelwal

Get fancy

Designer Payal Singhal has a range of luxurious gifting options, especially for siblings. Gifting options include gift cards, rakhis, accessories, and gift sets incorporating travel pouches, scarves, scrunchies, headbands, ties, pocket squares, and ties.

TO BUY: payalsinghal.com

COST: Rs 990

It’s Better Smooth And Silky

Sunday Forever offers luxurious best-in-class silk products that include lounge wear, night suits, eye masks, scrunchies, and even bedding. In sophisticated shades of white, black, grey, and champagne, they are perfect to pamper your sibling.

TO BUY: sundayforever.in

COST: Rs 1299 Onwards

Celebrating India’s musical journey

Pianist Merlin Dsouza along with the orchestra of the armed forces has put together Songs of Freedom, a composition meant to celebrate India’s musical journey that transcends space and time. The show brings together India’s finest vocalists, rappers, and musicians, namely Vivienne Pocha, Shazneen Arethna, Ronit Chaterji, Saurabh Suman, Jehangir Jehangir, Rhys Sebastian, to compose melodies to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

WHERE: Tata Theatre, Nariman Point

WHEN: August 15, 6.30 pm

COST: Rs 800

An evening of poetry

To mark the 75th year of Independence, legendary poet and writer Gulzar and music composer Shantanu Moitra have come together. While Gulzar will present poetry specially written to celebrate the journey of free India, Moitra will bring the magic of original compositions to accompany his verses.

WHERE: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, Nariman Point

WHEN: August 14, 10 PM

COST: Rs 800

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Suhani Shah, 32 Mentalist

Available for magic shows

Charges: The costs tend to vary depending on the scope of the project

Email at: niharika@oml.in

The country’s first female mentalist, illusionist, and magician, Suhani Shah has performed over 5,000 shows all over the world in the last two decades. She has been weaving magic since the age of seven, and is a master at mind reading. Shah mind-maps her performance to ensure it is well-rounded with laughs, suspense, and even introspection. Her show, That’s My Job, on YouTube is in its fourth season and features guests such as comedian Zakir Khan, Tanmay Bhat, businessmen Anupam Mittal and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, rapper Raftaar and others.

RECOMMENDED BY: Siddharth Warrier, neurologist, says, “Mind reading seems very fascinating to the world and the fact that she can know interesting details about people in a matter of few minutes leaves everyone speechless. I found her shows extremely gripping because they were knitted with little mysterious unbelievable moments.”