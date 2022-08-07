Breaking News
Andheri kidnap case: ‘I feel as if I’ve finally woken up from my nightmare’
Maharashtra: Why ban on plastic-coated packaging won’t help
Maharashtra: Exhausted CM advised rest by doctors, delegates ministers’ powers to babus
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday
ISRO launches its new SSLV-D1 rocket from Sriharikota
PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog's governing council meeting
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Dont Miss today

Don’t Miss today

Updated on: 07 August,2022 11:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team SMD |

Top

Bake Sale n Popup >> WHERE: Foodhall, Peddar Road; WHEN: 10.30 AM to 6 PM; PRICE: Rs 225 onwards

Don’t Miss today

Representative Image


Compiled by Raichel Martin, Kasturi Gadge, and Heena Khandelwal

Get fancy


Designer Payal Singhal has a range of luxurious gifting options, especially for siblings. Gifting options include gift cards, rakhis, accessories, and gift sets incorporating travel pouches, scarves, scrunchies, headbands, ties, pocket squares, and ties.
>>>
TO BUY: payalsinghal.com
COST: Rs 990

It’s Better Smooth And Silky

Sunday Forever offers luxurious best-in-class silk products that include lounge wear, night suits, eye masks, scrunchies, and even bedding. In sophisticated shades of white, black, grey, and champagne, they are perfect to pamper your sibling.
>>>
TO BUY: sundayforever.in
COST: Rs 1299 Onwards

Celebrating India’s musical journey

Pianist Merlin Dsouza along with the orchestra of the armed forces has put together Songs of Freedom, a composition meant to celebrate India’s musical journey that transcends space and time. The show brings together India’s finest vocalists, rappers, and musicians, namely Vivienne Pocha, Shazneen Arethna, Ronit Chaterji, Saurabh Suman, Jehangir Jehangir, Rhys Sebastian, to compose melodies to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.   
>>>
WHERE: Tata Theatre, Nariman Point
WHEN: August 15, 6.30 pm
COST: Rs 800

An evening of poetry

To mark the 75th year of Independence, legendary poet and writer Gulzar and music composer Shantanu Moitra have come together. While Gulzar will present poetry specially written to celebrate the journey of free India, Moitra will bring the magic of original compositions to accompany his verses.
>>>
WHERE: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, Nariman Point
WHEN: August 14, 10 PM 
COST: Rs 800

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Suhani Shah, 32 Mentalist
>>>
Available for magic shows 
Charges: The costs tend to vary depending on the scope of the project 
Email at: niharika@oml.in

The country’s first female mentalist, illusionist, and magician, Suhani Shah has performed over 5,000 shows all over the world in the last two decades. She has been weaving magic since the age of seven, and is a master at mind reading. Shah mind-maps her performance to ensure it is well-rounded with laughs, suspense, and even introspection. Her show, That’s My Job, on YouTube is in its fourth season and features guests such as comedian Zakir Khan, Tanmay Bhat, businessmen Anupam Mittal and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, rapper Raftaar and others. 

RECOMMENDED BY: Siddharth Warrier, neurologist, says, “Mind reading seems very fascinating to the world and the fact that she can know interesting details about people in a matter of few minutes leaves everyone speechless. I found her shows extremely gripping because they were knitted with little mysterious unbelievable moments.”

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK