Don’t Miss today

WHERE: Dashanzi, JW Marriott, Juhu; WHEN: September 4, 12.30PM – 3.30PM; ENTRY: Rs 700 Onwards

Taal se taal mila

A group of trained dancers, who found their purpose in the art form during the nationwide lockdown, have come together for a performance. Expect to see performances by Mohiniyattam dancer Saji Menon, the Kathak duo Diksha Rawat and Vinita Venugopal, and Desi Marga, a presentation by Nirupama Rajendra and Abhinava Dance Company.

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

When: September 11, 5PM

Cost: Rs 300 onwards

Volunteer this weekend

NGO Connect For has put together a series of online volunteering events that you can be a part of over the weekend. The events include mentoring students from low-income groups, recording audiobooks for underprivileged children and learning sign language to create an inclusive environment, among others.

When: September 17-25

REGISTER: connectfor.org

A modern twist to Kasavu sarees

Kochi-based label, Rouka, was started by Sreejith Jeevan in 2013. They work with handloom weavers in Kerala to make traditional Kasavu sarees. Since 2018, the label has been working to revive the weaver’s cluster called Chendamangalam, which was washed by the floods. They revive looms to weave contemporary white-and-gold sarees. “Everyone knows the ‘Onam’ saree but it hasn’t transitioned from festive to everyday wear,” says Jeevan, talking about their dupattas and mundus. “Why can’t a Kerala saree be worn to a cocktail dinner, a birthday party or some other event like the Benaras saree is?” What makes these sarees modern is the fact that the label offers vibrant colours, floral appliquéd details, stripes, checks and other fun patterns such as birds, gramophones, and other animals too that give these cotton sarees a quirky look. Rouka has also been showcasing its work at the Lakme Fashion Week since the year 2014.

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Gladson Peter, 29 One-man band

AVAILABLE FOR: Corporate events and talent shows

Charges: Price on request

EMAIL: oneman bandindia@gmail.com

Gladson Peter is a multi instrumentalist based in Bhandup, and he can play 14 instruments simultaneously. Besides a guitar and a set of drums, there’s a keyboard, a mouth organ and a flute in his set. “In 80 to 90 per cent of the events I have been a part of, I have played the show-stopper,” says Peter. He has performed on The Kapil Sharma Show, and has been featured in OMG Yeh Hai Mera India, a television show on History TV 18. “I do not really know how I ended up learning each of the 14 instruments I play,” he says. “I would pick up an instrument and play it fairly well within a few weeks.” He gets invited to shows and events as a motivational speaker as well.

RECOMMENDED BY: Roshan Shetty, 32, radio jockey, says, “I invited Gladson for one of our live events and his performance was mesmerising, after which I even invited him to my radio show. He has his set of covers and original compositions, and he’s a great motivator as well.”

