Partition, theatre and music: Attend these interesting events in Mumbai this week

WHERE: Plural, Fort; WHEN: Till today, 12 PM to 11 PM; PRICE: Rs 1,300++; CALL: 9892382740

The art of tie-dye

The Solo Studio is organising a tie-dye workshop where guests can learn how to use natural dye. It is a textile brand, is known for using plant-based fabrics printed and dyed by the artisans with natural dyes.

WHEN: March 17, 3 PM to 5 PM

WHERE: Greenr, Bandra West

PRICE: Rs 2,500 onwards

TO BOOK: @thesolostudio, INSTAGRAM

A ride of emotions



Danish Husain

Ek Punjab Ye Bhi, a play directed by Danish Husain, is a collection of four short stories by Ali Akbar Natiq, known as modern day Manto. The play in Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi attacks religious superstition, patriarchy and misogyny and ends with a twist.

WHEN: March 15,16; 6 PM, 9 PM

WHERE: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

PRICE: Rs 500 onwards

TO BUY: bookmyshow.com

Partition tales



Dr Guneeta Singh Bhalla and Aparna Andhare

Attend a lecture by author and managing editor of the 1947 Partition Archive, Dr Guneeta Singh Bhalla, followed by a conversation with deputy editor of Live History India, Aparna Andhare. For this lecture, they will recall the stories of Partition.

WHEN: March 13, 6.30 PM onwards

WHERE: Durbar Hall, Asiatic society

RSVP: insider.in

A musical amalgamation

City-based electro-rock outfit, Corner Café Chronicles, will be performing after releasing their latest single, Homebound, last month. The band describes their music as a multi-genre amalgamation of rock, electro and art with theme ranging from psychology to sustainability. Joining them for the show is indie rock, dream pop act from the city called Fox in the Garden.

WHEN: March 16, 9 PM onwards

WHERE: Veranda, Bandra West

PRICE: Rs 499 onwards

RSVP: skillboxes.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Neeti Sansare, 38

Podcast producer and founder, AudStory

AVAILABLE FOR: Podcast production and consulting starting at Rs 40,000

Email at: hello@audstory.com;

Call: 9820128199

Sansare started her career as a radio jockey in 2008, and fell in love with the audio medium and the impact it has on people. After six years in radio, which included a stint with an international radio station, she then moved to a sales and marketing job, but it in the pandemic. She started consulting brands who wanted to integrate podcasts. Now, Sansare helps content creators and brands with end- to-end podcasting services—right from idea inception to conceptualisation. This also includes voice training, recording support, audio and video production to launch and marketing the podcast. She also works as a podcast consultant, and helps you take your podcast to the next level with content and marketing strategies.

RECOMMENDED BY: Savitha Nanjappa, podcast host for Success With Savitha. “Audstory has been very important in the strategic movement to grow the podcast. Although I had done stuff on my own, it brought expertise, and helped me with my interviewing skills. It helped me structure my podcast better, bring more focus, accountability and improve the quality of my podcast”.