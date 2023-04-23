From Indie music to latte art: Explore these unique events in Mumbai this week

Where: Akina, Bandra West ; WHEN: Ongoing, 7.30 PM; PRICE: Rs 550 onwards; CALL: 8976452911

Experience an alt night



The Lightyears Explode. Pic/Instagram

The seventh edition of New World Order is back with the city’s finest indie and alternative bands. This edition features three artistes namely, alternative/pop/punk-rock duo The Lightyears Explode, Long Distances, an indie-rock act and rock duo St Cyril. If you are an indie fan and want to support bands and upcoming musicians, you know where to go for your daily indie music dose.

WHEN: April 7, 8.30 PM onwards

WHERE: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

PRICE: Rs 499 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

Make latte art

Crave a perfect cuppa like the ones you get at a café? This workshop will help you make one on your own. At the Espresso Brewing and Latte Art workshop you will learn the basics of making an espresso.

WHEN: April 29, 12 PM to 2 PM

WHERE: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Mahalaxmi

PRICE: Rs 700

TO BOOK: bluetokai.com

Cleanse your skin

The Skin Care Pantry’s workshop includes interaction with their founder Colette Austin. The session also gives a peak into all the natural ingredients they use.

WHEN: Monday to Friday, 11 AM to 4 PM

WHERE: The Skin Pantry, Ballad Estate

PRICE: Rs 1,500

CALL: 9930360415

Help make a change

Share A Book India Association’s first fundraiser will include a photography exhibition by students from partner government schools. The theme is Home. The fundraiser will also include a panel discussion and performances by children.

WHEN: April 23, 11 AM onwards

WHERE: Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture, Prabhadevi

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Purbayan Chatterjee, 46 Sitarist and digital educator

AVAILABLE FOR: Creating digital presence for musicians

CHARGES:No fee structure, but donations encouraged

EMAIL AT: paamf.office@gmail.com

Chatterjee has been playing the sitar since the age of five. He started The Purbayan Arts and Artists Music Foundation (PAAMF) last year to help young classical musicians adopt a digital-first approach where he educates his students on creating a strong digital presence. “I have always been a tech geek,” he says. He feels that it is important for musicians to reinvent themselves and develop skills to put out their own music digitally. It was the pandemic that was an awakening for him. “I realised the need for upcoming artistes to be able to shoot engaging, 90-seconds-long content with good quality audio/video for social media”.

RECOMMENDED BY: Megha Rawoot, “I have been learning sitar under Purbayanji in a guru-shishya parampara. In Indian classical music, sharing your work is generally frowned upon. I have grown up with social media, and I was happy when Purbayan ji encouraged me to build my social media presence”.