From music to Marx: Here is a list of fun things to do in Mumbai

After his massively successful show Thathastu, comedian Zakir Khan is back on the road. This time he will be performing an all new set with jokes on everyday life

Thai Food Fest

WHERE: Kyma, BKC;

WHEN: Till May 14;

PRICE: Rs 2,500 without alcohol, Rs 4,000 with alcohol;

CALL: 9372952680

Just for laughs

WHERE: Aspee Auditorium, Malad

WHEN: May 4, 5.30 PM, 9 PM

PRICE: Rs 499

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Catch Karl Marx in Bambai

Karl Marx in Kalbadevi is an interactive performance where the philosopher walks into present day Mumbai, 150 years after his death to clear his name of all false allegations against him as a ‘Marxist’. This play is informative and hard hitting.

WHERE: G5A Warehouse

WHEN: May 7, 4.30 PM onwards

PRICE: Rs 499

TO BOOK: insider.in

How to make music

Renowned composer Shantanu Moitra will be leading an unique workshop by NCPA-HSBC for those who want to gain insight into the process of song-making. Moitra will delve into the building blocks of composing and the tools used and the approaches that need to be adopted while composing for various media.

WHERE: Online, Zoom

WHEN: May 20, 11.30 AM onwards

TO REGISTER: indiamusicworkshops@ncpamumbai.com

Paint like Frida Kahlo

Join Trishna Patnaik’s art class to learn to create animal-inspired Mexican folk art using acrylic colours on cartridge sheets. The folk art, also known an Artesania, includes brightly coloured paintings and jewellery featuring flora, fauna and creatures like birds, fish, lizards and cats.

WHERE: Casa Candies, Pali Hill, Bandra West

WHEN: May 13, 11.30 AM to 2.30 PM

PRICE: Rs 2,100 including material

CALL: 9867982075

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Nagaraju Kaluva ‘Vicky’, 32

Physical trainer for kids

AVAILABLE FOR: Strength building activities and physical training for toddlers and kids

CHARGES: Rs 1,500 for four sessions

CALL: 9967803991

Kaluva alias Vicky has been engaging kids and toddlers in a range of activities, including running, jumping, balancing, strength activities and gymnastics. Vicky was a judo player, before he joined trainer Rajesh Katwa around 15 years ago. “Raju sir is the best in the industry and he coached me,” he says. Vicky started his own practice after the lockdown. He teaches kids as young as two. His reason was simple—“there were less activities for children.” He also noticed that most kids were scared to catch a ball or throw/kick it while playing. His hour-long sessions aim to help children enjoy physical activities and make them more flexible. He helps kids learn to balance themselves better. He conducts classes at home and ends them with games such as hide-and-seek, tug-of-war and relay.

RECOMMENDED BY: Diya Parek, mother of three-year-old Kabir, “Kabir loves Vicky sir’s class whether he is teaching them the basics of running, jumping or throwing. He is committed to helping every child develop a lifelong love for physical activity, reach their full potential and have a healthy lifestyle”.