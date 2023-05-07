Mother's Day 2023: Indulge in these unique experiences with your mother in Mumbai this week

WHERE: Yauatcha, BKC; WHEN: Ongoing; PRICE: Rs 820 onwards; TO ORDER: Dine in or Swiggy, Zomato

Shop your hearts out



Neelam Kothari Soni

Does your mum love shopping? If yes, this exhibition is where you should be at to sort your wardrobe crisis way ahead of your Mother’s Day weekend. The expo offers a range of gifts and events. Hindi film actor Neelam Kothari Soni will be the chief guest at this exhibition.

WHERE: World Trade Centre

WHEN: May 7, 10 AM to 7 PM

CALL: 6638 7272

Watch a woman-centric play



Meherzad Patel

Spend the evening watching a play with ma. Pink is the New Black is a dark comedy written by Meherzad Patel and directed by Danesh AR Khambata. It is about seven Indian women who download a digital video diary app.

WHERE: Tata Theatre, NCPA

WHEN: May 14, 7 PM onwards

PRICE: Rs 500 onwards

TO BOOK: ncpamumbai.com

Run mama, run!

Ever considered going for a marathon with your ma? Sukarma Charitable Trust, a Mumbai-based NGO providing Education to Poor and Orphan Children, along with United Sports is organising a Mother’s Day marathon. The marathon has three distance categories—10 km, 5 km and 3 km. All participants will receive a medal, bib, t-shirt, breakfast and an e-certificate.

WHERE: Kamothe, Navi Mumbai

WHEN: May 14, 5.30 AM onwards

PRICE: Rs 599 onwards

TO BOOK: townscript.com/ 8928630349

Vandre with madre

If you both are into history and heritage, you can bond during the Vandre Heritage Walk organised by Racounteur Tours. During the 75-minute-long walk, you will visit Mt Mary, St Andrews, Chimbai, Runwar and Bandra Fort and enjoy a slice of their history.

WHERE: St Andrews, Bandra West

WHEN: May 14, 9 AM onwards

PRICE: Rs 499 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Abhishek Mistry, 36 Rifle trainer

AVAILABLE FOR: Rifle training for children aged 11 and above

CHARGES: Rs 999 for a basic one-week rifle shooting course

CALL: 9322233555/ 7304467999

Mistry, a social worker by profession, learnt rifle training under Dhiraj Singh, director of Royal Sports Pan India Foundation and a national level player. “The basic training focuses on everything from stance to aim and safety procedures,” he says. This training allows them to gauge whether they have the skill to go ahead in the sport. “If they are good at it, we recommend them to take up the advanced training,” he says. Most basic rifle training camps are expensive, and run up to above '7,000 per class. We don’t want the cost to demotivate students. The hope is to encourage kids from families that might not otherwise be able to afford the sport”. Misty also funds advanced training for children from economically weaker backgrounds. Each session is an hour long.

RECOMMENDED BY: Shyam Singh Bisht, father of 16-year-old Vaibhavi, “The dedicated attention provided by the coach towards Vaibhavi’s training has made it a very enriching experience for her. She has now enrolled in the advanced course and wishes to pursue the sport professionally”.