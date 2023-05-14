From music to art: Here are four events to check out in Mumbai this week

WHERE: Hakkasan, Bandra W; WHEN: 12 PM to 4 PM; PRICE: Rs 3,000+; CALL: 8355877777
Paint your own canvas
Always wanted to paint on canvas? This workshop by Shobha’s Art is your chance to do so. In this miniature canvas painting workshop, expect to learn basics of colours and canvas, creating colour patterns, different strokes and more. The workshop is open to all and material will also be provided.
WHERE: Shobha’s Art Studio, Bandra
WHEN: Multiple dates
PRICE: R1,000
TO BOOK: bookmy show.com
View a tribute art exhibition
Prabhu Joshi: The Final Exhibition is posthumously curated by Punarvasu Joshi, as a tribute to his father who passed away in 2021. This exhibition is almost a full-circle journey for the self-taught artist who started with his first show at the same venue in 1990. Joshi’s work, which was mainly watercolour, has also garnered him international recognition.
WHERE: Jehangir Art Gallery
WHEN: Till May 16, 11 AM to 7 PM
Twirl to sufi music
Javed Ali, the soulful voice behind chart busters such as Jashn-e-Bahaara, and Kun Faya Kun, will mesmerise the audience with crowd favourite tracks. Ali is known for singing Sufi, and Bollywood.
WHERE: R City Mall, Ghatkopar West
WHEN: May 20, 7 PM onwards
PRICE: R1,000 onwards
TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com
Let kids be kids
The Powai kids carnival by Croma is organised by Powai Info and Wexpress Media Group. Expect magic shows, live music, arts and craft workshops, games and food stalls. Through their CSR partner, CommuniCare, this carnival aims to raise awareness and funds for specially-abled schools for kids.
WHERE: Powai Hirandani Gardens
WHEN: May 14, 4 PM to 10 PM
CALL: 9819848866
Meet a person with a skill you can use
Bijal Shah, 40 Bibliotherapist
AVAILABLE FOR: Online/couples/ group/ personalised bibliotherapy sessions
CHARGES: Rs 3,700 to Rs 10,600
EMAIL: bijal@booktherapy.io
Shah, the founder of Book Therapy and author of the self-help book The Happiness Mindset, offers bibliotherapy sessions online to help clients deal with anxiety and trauma. Bibliotherapy is a subset of art therapy that involves using books to heal from mental health issues. Shah’s sessions use counselling and journaling along with mapping the person’s reading preferences and then curating appropriate reading lists. Bibliotherapy can also be used by those looking to process their inner emotions. “It’s really to feel that connection with the writer that creates a sense of safety…we find it easier to talk about our feelings through the voice of a character.”
RECOMMENDED BY: Dr Bhavna Uba, counselling psychologist and educator, “It is for those who intuitively know the power of literature and want to understand this field in depth. The resources list not only provides a long list of book recommendations, but also hand-holds the participants to discuss and work through the intervention journey with a client”.