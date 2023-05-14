From music to art: Here are four events to check out in Mumbai this week

WHERE: Hakkasan, Bandra W; WHEN: 12 PM to 4 PM; PRICE: Rs 3,000+; CALL: 8355877777

Paint your own canvas

Always wanted to paint on canvas? This workshop by Shobha’s Art is your chance to do so. In this miniature canvas painting workshop, expect to learn basics of colours and canvas, creating colour patterns, different strokes and more. The workshop is open to all and material will also be provided.

WHERE: Shobha’s Art Studio, Bandra

WHEN: Multiple dates

PRICE: R1,000

TO BOOK: bookmy show.com

View a tribute art exhibition

Prabhu Joshi: The Final Exhibition is posthumously curated by Punarvasu Joshi, as a tribute to his father who passed away in 2021. This exhibition is almost a full-circle journey for the self-taught artist who started with his first show at the same venue in 1990. Joshi’s work, which was mainly watercolour, has also garnered him international recognition.

WHERE: Jehangir Art Gallery

WHEN: Till May 16, 11 AM to 7 PM

Twirl to sufi music

Javed Ali, the soulful voice behind chart busters such as Jashn-e-Bahaara, and Kun Faya Kun, will mesmerise the audience with crowd favourite tracks. Ali is known for singing Sufi, and Bollywood.

WHERE: R City Mall, Ghatkopar West

WHEN: May 20, 7 PM onwards

PRICE: R1,000 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Let kids be kids

The Powai kids carnival by Croma is organised by Powai Info and Wexpress Media Group. Expect magic shows, live music, arts and craft workshops, games and food stalls. Through their CSR partner, CommuniCare, this carnival aims to raise awareness and funds for specially-abled schools for kids.

WHERE: Powai Hirandani Gardens

WHEN: May 14, 4 PM to 10 PM

CALL: 9819848866

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Bijal Shah, 40 Bibliotherapist

AVAILABLE FOR: Online/couples/ group/ personalised bibliotherapy sessions

CHARGES: Rs 3,700 to Rs 10,600

EMAIL: bijal@booktherapy.io

Shah, the founder of Book Therapy and author of the self-help book The Happiness Mindset, offers bibliotherapy sessions online to help clients deal with anxiety and trauma. Bibliotherapy is a subset of art therapy that involves using books to heal from mental health issues. Shah’s sessions use counselling and journaling along with mapping the person’s reading preferences and then curating appropriate reading lists. Bibliotherapy can also be used by those looking to process their inner emotions. “It’s really to feel that connection with the writer that creates a sense of safety…we find it easier to talk about our feelings through the voice of a character.”

RECOMMENDED BY: Dr Bhavna Uba, counselling psychologist and educator, “It is for those who intuitively know the power of literature and want to understand this field in depth. The resources list not only provides a long list of book recommendations, but also hand-holds the participants to discuss and work through the intervention journey with a client”.