From comedy to heritage: Attend these unique events in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 28 May,2023 10:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nidhi Lodaya , Arpika Bhosale | nidhi.lodaya@mid-day.com , smdmail@mid-day.com

WHERE: Dashanzi, JW Marriott, Juhu; WHEN: Till June 4, Saturday-Sunday 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM, 7 PM to 1 AM; PRICE: Rs 875 onwards; CALL: 9004616506

From comedy to heritage: Attend these unique events in Mumbai this week

Laugh with women


Aditi Mittal
Aditi Mittal


Women Slay Sunday, hosted by comedian Jeeya Sethi, has a line-up of funny women as Prashasti Singh, Gurleen Pannu, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Aditi Mittal and Sumaira Shaikh. And one more reason to thank your ovaries? Tickets for women cost less.
WHERE: NCPA
WHEN: June 4, 7 PM onwards
PRICE: Rs 450 onwards for women, Rs 500 onwards for men
TO BOOK: ncpamumbai.com


Enter ice-cream heaven

Escape the relentless sun to Frostyland, the city’s first ice-cream festival. Besides a sprinkler pool, popsicle bungalow and ice-cream castle,  there are a number of activities such as bubble art, glitter tattoo and more. There is also an educational waffle museum. The ticket covers one adult and one child, along with a complimentary ice-cream.
WHERE: Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla
WHEN: Till June 18
PRICE: Rs 200
TO BOOK: insider.in

Feel alive with literature

Author Anirban Bhattacharyya’s novel, The Hills are Burning, will be launched as part of Literature Live! Evenings. The book is set during the Gorkhaland agitation. The author will be in conversation with media educator, Carol Andrade. 
WHERE: Title Waves, Bandra West
WHEN: June 2, 6 PM onwards
RSVP: @litlive on social media first-come-first basis

Meet your city

If you are a heritage geek, spend your Sunday with Raconteur Tours on a foot exploration of the city’s lanes from CST, through old Fort, DN Road and Flora Fountain. Sure you’ve seen these iconic monuments all your life, but you will still learn things you did not know.
WHERE: McDonalds opposite CST
WHEN: May 28, 4.30 PM onwards
PRICE: R499 onwards
CALL: 9769187580

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Sabrina Merchant, 39 Children’s Yoga Teacher
AVAILABLE FOR: Teaching yoga to children
CHARGES: Rs 500 onwards
EMAIL: lilyogis.sabz@gmail.com

Merchant teaches yoga to children using flashcards, which makes it easier for them to absorb the technique. “Flashcards give the child a visual representation of every asana and breathwork technique,” she says. “The Sanskrit as well as the English name of the asana and breathwork is written on the card. The kid-friendly illustrations and the small poem with every breath card helps children understand what they are doing, better.” The idea came from Merchant’s passion to make yoga a family experience, “The whole idea was to make yoga accessible to every parent and child. The cards can help every family start their yoga journey together.” 

RECOMMENDED BY: Shweta Attarwala, “These yoga cards are not only attractive but also informative enough to ignite my daughter’s curiosity. They make it very easy for me to teach yoga to my child such that she finds it interesting and asks questions. I like the fact that this set covers all aspects like asanas, pranayam and meditation. Also the quality of the cards is quite sturdy.”

