5 fun activities to make the most of your weekend in Mumbai

Enjoy an evening of Sufi and Ghazal



Kavita Seth

Kavita Seth, a Sufi and film playback singer (the voice behind the famous Rang Saari) will be performing her set Mein Kavita Hoon. In an intimate setting, she will perform the ghazal and Sufi renditions of timeless poetry

WHERE: NMACC, BKC

WHEN: June 18, 8 PM onwards

PRICE: Rs 500

TO BOOK: nmacc.com

Celebrate Pride month



Sushant Digvikar

Tinder along with Gaysi Family, is hosting its first Queer Made Weekend in the city. The festival celebrates LGBTQiA+ entrepreneurs. You can also enjoy performances by drag superstar Sushant Digvikar, Wild Wild Women, Wrisha Dutta and more.

WHERE: Jio World Drive, BKC

WHEN: June 11, 5 PM onwards

RSVP: insider.in

Make sense of shapes



Vijay Shinde and Harshavardhana Swaminathan

Sense, Symmetry & the Sacred is an ongoing exhibition showing the finest works of artists Vijay Shinde and Harshavardhana Swaminathan from the year 1958. It explores human values and highlights patterns that emerge universally, creating ritual and higher meaning of life, depicted through geometric symbols such as circles, squares, and especially triangles. It leads viewers into introspection, echoing total contrast.

WHERE: Tao Art Gallery, Worli

WHEN: Till June 15, 11 AM to 7 PM

Watch a satirical family play



Akarsh Khurana

Written and directed by Akarsh Khurana, The F Word is a satirical yet stimulating story of a dysfunctional family, their untold personal affairs, and the bittersweet dynamics that shape their identities. The English play takes a darkly comic but poignant look at the relationships we take for granted, and how we often hurt the people we love the most.

WHERE: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

WHEN: June 24, 25; 4, 7 PM

PRICE: Rs 750

TO BOOK: ncpa mumbai.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Pooja Gautam

Watsu practitioner and instructor

AVAILABLE FOR: Watsu and Aqua Therapy sessions

Charges: Rs 3,000 per session

CONTACT: @poojawatsu; Instagram

Watsu or water shiatsu is a form of water therapy used for deep relaxation and passive therapy involving immersing a person in water before inducing relaxation techniques. Pooja Gautam started giving these sessions seven years ago, and describes it as “a unique feeling that changed her relationship with water completely”. Interestingly, she used to be hydrophobic. “It is an hour of complete integration with water that relaxes your body, mind and soul,” she says. Gautam went on to undertake a three-year course, with over 500 hours of training, and today conducts watsu sessions seven days a week at the Aquamax watsu centre in Kandivali and Recure Physiotherapy in Charni Road.

RECOMMENDED BY: Madhuri Dandamundi, 35, “God sent a living painkiller and I call her Pooja. Last year, I was prescribed bedrest and had to undergo a surgery. I was limping despite several forms of therapy. At the end of the first one-hour session with Pooja, I climbed out of the pool completely upright and walked away without a limp.”