5 fun activities to make the most of your weekend in Mumbai

If you are looking forward to enjoying your weekend in Mumbai, here is a line-up that is sure to keep you engaged
Enjoy an evening of Sufi and Ghazal
Kavita Seth
Kavita Seth, a Sufi and film playback singer (the voice behind the famous Rang Saari) will be performing her set Mein Kavita Hoon. In an intimate setting, she will perform the ghazal and Sufi renditions of timeless poetry
WHERE: NMACC, BKC
WHEN: June 18, 8 PM onwards
PRICE: Rs 500
TO BOOK: nmacc.com
Celebrate Pride month
Sushant Digvikar
Tinder along with Gaysi Family, is hosting its first Queer Made Weekend in the city. The festival celebrates LGBTQiA+ entrepreneurs. You can also enjoy performances by drag superstar Sushant Digvikar, Wild Wild Women, Wrisha Dutta and more.
WHERE: Jio World Drive, BKC
WHEN: June 11, 5 PM onwards
RSVP: insider.in
Make sense of shapes
Vijay Shinde and Harshavardhana Swaminathan
Sense, Symmetry & the Sacred is an ongoing exhibition showing the finest works of artists Vijay Shinde and Harshavardhana Swaminathan from the year 1958. It explores human values and highlights patterns that emerge universally, creating ritual and higher meaning of life, depicted through geometric symbols such as circles, squares, and especially triangles. It leads viewers into introspection, echoing total contrast.
WHERE: Tao Art Gallery, Worli
WHEN: Till June 15, 11 AM to 7 PM
Watch a satirical family play
Akarsh Khurana
Written and directed by Akarsh Khurana, The F Word is a satirical yet stimulating story of a dysfunctional family, their untold personal affairs, and the bittersweet dynamics that shape their identities. The English play takes a darkly comic but poignant look at the relationships we take for granted, and how we often hurt the people we love the most.
WHERE: Experimental Theatre, NCPA
WHEN: June 24, 25; 4, 7 PM
PRICE: Rs 750
TO BOOK: ncpa mumbai.com
Meet a person with a skill you can use
Pooja Gautam
Watsu practitioner and instructor
AVAILABLE FOR: Watsu and Aqua Therapy sessions
Charges: Rs 3,000 per session
CONTACT: @poojawatsu; Instagram
Watsu or water shiatsu is a form of water therapy used for deep relaxation and passive therapy involving immersing a person in water before inducing relaxation techniques. Pooja Gautam started giving these sessions seven years ago, and describes it as “a unique feeling that changed her relationship with water completely”. Interestingly, she used to be hydrophobic. “It is an hour of complete integration with water that relaxes your body, mind and soul,” she says. Gautam went on to undertake a three-year course, with over 500 hours of training, and today conducts watsu sessions seven days a week at the Aquamax watsu centre in Kandivali and Recure Physiotherapy in Charni Road.
RECOMMENDED BY: Madhuri Dandamundi, 35, “God sent a living painkiller and I call her Pooja. Last year, I was prescribed bedrest and had to undergo a surgery. I was limping despite several forms of therapy. At the end of the first one-hour session with Pooja, I climbed out of the pool completely upright and walked away without a limp.”