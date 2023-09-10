Four activities to enjoy in Mumbai this week

WHERE: Thea, Bandra; WHEN: 11.30 AM to 6 PM; PRICE: Rs 350 onwards

Hitting the right chords

Delve into a world of Hindustani and Carnatic music where the rhythms bond with bass, strings and keys from traditional Brazilian, African and American music. Sanjay Divecha will strum along on his guitar and transport you into a musical medley of cultures.

WHEN: September 14, 7 PM

WHERE: The Royal Opera House, Charni Road

PRICE: Rs 300 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

It’s lit!

The student-led Multi Storied lit fest is hosting its first edition on September 16. The line-up includes stellar writers and authors such as Shabnam Minwalla, Jerry Pinto, and Anand Neelakantan. Pinto will open the festival with a compelling story on what his journey has been as a writer, while Minwalla will dive into the fascinating world of her book, Zen. As for keynote speaker Neelakantan’s address, lovers of Indian mythology are in for a treat. Multi Storied has been curated by Class XII student Navya Banga and is specially for young adults—with a panel discussion with first-time YA authors moderated by Banga herself. It also features our own mid-day Features Editor Fiona Fernandez presenting a quiz that will test how well you know Mumbai’s history and heritage. It’s truly a lit fest (pun intended)!

WHEN: September 16, 10.30 AM to 5 PM

WHERE: Seva Sandan, Gamdevi

RSVP: @multistoriedlitfest, Instagram

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Bhoomi Dubal, 24 Designer and artist

AVAILABLE FOR: Ganesh idol making

CHARGES: Rs 999 onwards

CONTACT: 8850868045

When you create an idol by yourself, you can add your own personalised touch,” says Bhoomi Dubal, a designer at We-Learn studio. “When you purchase idols from outside, you get ready-made POP models, which don’t really allow you to use your creativity.” Dubal has been teaching people to make murtis for the past five years now, and recently opened her own art studio based in Andheri.

“Creating an idol allows you to give it shape and form from your own hands and thoughts.” She says learning to make a murti on your own, without even using a mold, is an experience that adds to the value of the festival. The process is completely eco-friendly, and she also teaches participants how to paint the murti (with natural paints, of course). Participants need to sign up for the studio’s classes at least two days in advance.

RECOMMENDED BY: Ishita Bhatt, homemaker “I went to We-Learn’s Ganpati-making workshop and absolutely loved it. I made an eco-friendly Ganesha out of clay, and added my own personal touch with a mukut and a modak that made it stand out. I learned a lot and would definitely recommend it for all.”