Ganeshotsav, poetry, art: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this week

WHERE: Thai Naam, Juhu; WHEN: 12 PM to 3 PM AND 7 PM to 11 PM; PRICE: Rs 450 onwards; CALL: 7417300300
Pandal tour
If you’ve ever wanted to do a darshan of all the heritage Ganpati pandals of Mumbai, check out the Mumbai Ganesh Pandal Hopping Tour. This tour will cover the six major pandals, with a brief description of their history, background, and how they came to be.
WHEN: September 19, 10 AM onwards
MEETING POINT: Post Office, Fort
PRICE: Rs 1,000 onwards
TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com
All about verse
Abhi Munde, also known as Psycho Shayar, will be talking about his journey as a poet in Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, and what it takes to write and give birth to each poem.
WHEN: September 24, 6 PM and 8 PM
WHERE: The Mental Talkies, Bandra
PRICE: Rs 399 onwards
TO BOOK: thementaltalkies.com
Celebrating young artists
Pop-up art gallery Designera is conducting an ongoing showcase, Zeitgeist, a tribute to the most prolific emerging artists of our times. The exhibition features 50 artworks by over 30 emerging artists based on the current reflection of the social, political, and technological atmosphere of the 21st century.
WHEN: September 24 onwards
WHERE: The Designera, Lower Parel
PRICE: Rs 100
TO BOOK: thedesignera.in
The art of movement
Continuum is an immersive performance that plays with light, sound and colours to gracefully portray the nature of the human body. The performance has been curated by Akanksha Dev, a movement artist, to showcase the interconnected wires of the human body and its emotions.
WHEN: September 22, 7 PM
WHERE: Method, Kala Ghoda
PRICE: Rs 499 onwards
TO BOOK: insider.in
Meet a person with a skill you can use
Vrushali Makwana, 25 mural artist
AVAILABLE FOR: Available for: Mural wall art
Charges: Rs 800-Rs 1,500 per square feet
CONTACT: vrushalimak9@gmail.com
I love to paint, but I wanted to do something innovative, so instead of a canvas, I decided to try painting on walls,” says artist Vrushali Makwana, while speaking about how she started painting murals, “There was a blank space on my terrace, so I made use of that. The key is enhancing the space through my art.” Makwana uses the colour gold in most of her paintings; it’s her signature style, she says, which she feels adds a touch of elegance and beauty to her artwork. She works with a broad, generic theme, and then creates her own designs for the wall or space. She is also available for portrait commissions and sculpting work.
RECOMMENDED BY: Kalpesh Kumar, chartered accountant, says, “Vrushali was open to ideas and also provided fabulous concepts. The mural was stunning and our attendees loved watching her create it. I would recommend her to anyone looking to do something unique with their wall.”