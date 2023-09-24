From comedy to dance: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this week

WHERE: Tokyo Matcha Bar, Bandra; WHEN: 8 AM TO 11 PM; PRICE: Rs 210 onwards
Laughter express
Harsh Gujral, known for his witty yet savage demeanor, and great crowd work, is doing a show India for all standup comedy fans out there.
WHERE: Sophia Auditorium
WHEN: September 27- October 11
PRICE: R799 onwards
TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com
Taal se taal mila
Known for her graceful movements and Bollywood variations, dancer Anvi Shetty will be teaching dance choreography on Ramta Jogi, for all those who wish to explore the style.
WHERE: Tangerine Studio, Bandra
WHEN: September 28
PRICE: R900 onwards
TO BOOK: 9867369960
Rhythm and blues
The nomadic musician Awori has blended R&B and Hip-Hop with musical textures that sing stories of migration, protest and adaptability. Residing in Paris, she is introducing nomadic music to Mumbai in all its fusion forms.
WHERE: AntiSocial, Mumbai
WHEN: September 30, 6PM
PRICE: R300 onwards
TO BOOK: insider.in
Back to the 70’s
Kismat Art Gallery, in collaboration with Camel Film Museum, is taking you through a series of flashbacks to the era of the 60’s, and 70’s Bollywood with their newest exhibit of the rarest iconic vintage posters.
WHERE: Kismat Art Gallery, Colaba
WHEN: Ongoing till October 2, 11 am-7 PM
CALL: +91-9967931825
Meet a person with a skill you can use
Rati Saxena, Nutritionist and therapist
AVAILABLE FOR: Hip dysplasia treatment in dogs
CHARGES: Rs 1,000 onwards
CALL: 7021338157 (WhatsApp only)
Saxena started researching about hip dysplasia after her second pet was found to have the deformity. “He was partially paralysed and couldn’t even get up to pee.” Hip dysplasia occurs when the bones in the hip joint don’t fit together correctly. It is a common genetic disorder in most large breeds, usually due to unethical and bad breeding. “The doctor’s had advised we opt for surgery, but I was sceptical, because it can be hard on the pet.” Having enrolled for a Zoom class on hip dysplasia treatment led by a US-based canine therapist, Saxena worked with her own dog first. From struggling to walk in the house, her dog is now freely frolicking in the park. “Hip dysplasia is never going to get right, but you have to work for a better-quality of life for your dog… they should be able to run,” she says.
Curated by Christalle Fernandes, Jane Borges and Juhi Manjrekar