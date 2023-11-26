Headphone Connect is an annual event for audiophiles to gather and browse through specially-curated headphone brand showcases, perfect for enthu audiophiles

From art to music: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this week

The Prestige Menu

WHERE The Masala Library; WHEN 12–3 PM, 7–11 PM; PRICE Rs 5,000 onwards; FOR RESERVATIONS: 8454900900



Walking through history

Passport and Pizza’s Gaondevi Heritage Walk pays tribute to the old stalwarts of the city, including the temple after which Gaondevi was named, the replica of the Gateway of India, and ancient buildings and bungalows that still remain. The walking tour is also replete with fact nuggets, like why the Parsi community settled in the area.

WHEN: December 3, 9 AM to 11 AM

MEETING-POINT: Nana Chowk Chowk

PRICE: Rs 599 onwards

TO BOOK: 9969004297

Music makes me happy

Headphone Connect is an annual event for audiophiles to gather and browse through specially-curated headphone brand showcases, perfect for enthu audiophiles.

WHEN: December 9, 10 AM to 5 PM

WHERE: The Leela Mumbai, Andheri

PRICE: Rs 1,499 onwards

TO BOOK: headphonezone.in

Of calligraphy and ink

Calligraphy artist Avinash Kharat is hosting a two-day copperplate calligraphy workshop which delves into the art of writing this 16th-century script, and shares tips for making inks.

WHEN: December 2 and 3, 3 PM

WHERE: Studio Pepperfry, Parel

PRICE: Rs 4,900 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

Making art and marking time

Ratna Gupta’s new exhibition is about memories, time passing, and the traces that life leaves on the skin of our body and mind. Composed of poems, textured art, and sculptures, it is all about the impressions that time leaves on one’s existence, and the weight of living on the clock.

WHEN: Till December 9, 11 AM to 6 PM

WHERE: Sakshi Gallery, Colaba

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Khushi Shah, 33 Journal Maker

AVAILABLE FOR: Customised journals

PRICE: Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500

CONTACT: @tinkerboo02 (Instagram)

Not everyone in Mumbai can journal every day, but everyone definitely needs to. This was the thought that made Khushi Shah, a programming professional who was trying to cope with life, think about a weekly journal. As a side hustle, Shah made her first journal that was customised to her needs. “I started with prompts like: What was it about the week that made you confident? What made you feel vulnerable? Who or what are you grateful and what improvement would you want to make?” says Shah. Now, she makes customised journals for others. “People have varying needs: A working mother might have the bandwidth for a monthly journal and different priorities, like coffee by herself every month. So, I customise it accordingly,” she adds. The journal is sent to you by post.

RECOMMENDED BY: Sonali Madage, 32, Stockist—Yves Saint Laurent. “I wanted to journal mindfully and the ones in the market were too generic. A customised journal suited to my needs was a game changer to make sure this activity didn’t become tedious!”