K-themed event to film festival: Engage in these fun activities in Mumbai

Remembering Alkazi

Join Amal Allana as she discusses her new book, Holding Time Captive, a Ebrahim Alkazi biography, documenting his contribution to the Indian visual arts movement. Theatrical and literary celebration will abound, as guests like Shyam Benegal, Sonam Kalra and Rehaan Engineer honour the legacy of the father of modern Indian theatre.

WHEN: April 17, 6:30 PM

WHERE: The Royal Opera House

RSVP: royaloperahouse.in

Canvas and the Kavaad

The cosmopolitan artworks of painter and poet, Gulammohammed Sheikh return to Azad Maidan after 20 years. The artist captures the world as he knows it on a boat in his latest work, Kaarawaan. His works emphasise contributions of figures like Kabir and Gandhi to their community, and create hope for a better world.

WHEN: April 5 to May 11

WHERE: Chemould Prescott Road, Fort

Korean SECRETS: Through a Reader’s Eye

Penguin India, Crossword, and Mumbai BTS bring you a K-themed event filled with open mics, K-Pop and K-Drama games, DIY kraft stations, and dance sessions >>>

Where: Crossword, Juhu

When: April 14, 1-4 PM

To book: Mumbai.bts on Instagram

The Green Screen Magic

All Living Things Film Festival has recently launched its Film club and its first Pilot edition of film screenings is a must-see for eco-cinematic geeks. From documentaries and art films to captivating shorts, Alt Eff covers them all!

Where: Harkat Studios, Andheri When: Every Friday form April 19, 8 PM

COST: Rs 295

To book: alteff.in

An evening of Hip-pop with Naezy

Experience the launch of Gully Boy hip-hop artist Naezy’s new EP, Anti Fitna. You will also get to dance to the Indian hip-hop beats of artists like The Dharavi Dream Project, Major C, KaamBhaari, and many more.

Where: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

When: April 21-22, 9 PM-1 AM

PRICE: Rs 399

To book: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Pallavi Barnwal Tantra teacher

AVAILABLE FOR: One-on-one Tantra Sexuality Workshop and Intimacy Workshop

PRICE: Free guides on intimacy and sexual pleasure are available, consultation price on request

Contact: pallavi@getintimacy.com

“Sexuality and relationships are interwoven, and in order to tackle our challenges in our relationships, we must also address our own selves”, says Pallavi Barnwal. After serving as a management consultant for 10 years and coming out of a failed marriage of six years, Barnwal decided to pursue her passion for educating people about sexuality and intimacy.

She has certifications in courses like Trauma-Informed Stabilization Treatment, Sexuality During Birth and Beyond(AASECT-approved) and Desire and Attachment-Using Sex and Couples Therapy (AASECT-approved). She also shares tutorials and tips for a safe and intimate relationship on her Instagram page. “My goal has always been to help both couples and individuals free themselves from sexual shame and embrace and find joy in their sexuality”, she says.

RECOMMENDED BY Samir Soni: “Pallavi is very knowledgeable in terms of her methods of coaching when it comes to sex and intimacy. Being an Indian and living in Australia, I was able to connect with her very well. I was able to relate to myself, what my sexuality is, how I operate, and how I can bring joy or fun to my life.”