From music to moon: Five exciting things to do in Mumbai

Walking through the stories

Unveil the history behind Mumbai’s iconic buildings and streets with the Mumbai Fact & Fiction walking tour. Along the way, hear accounts of diarists, novelists, and poets like Kipling and Rushdie who each have their own story to narrate about this City of Dreams.

Where: Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

When: Ongoing, till July 13

Price: Rs 1,000

To Book: Urbanaut.com

Music for your heart

If the rhythm of music pulls at your heartstrings, seize this opportunity to learn ukulele and guitar from music enthusiast and entrepreneur Aman Gujral at Adagio. With the flexibility of choosing songs that resonate with your emotions, their sessions will leave you with a resounding experience.

Where: Bandra & Chembur

Price: First Free Demo Session

To Book: 9930008054

Moon musings

Unleash your inner artist with Nava by Vama Shah’s 3D Moon Lamp Art Workshop where you will be guided through the creation of your own DIY moon mirror lamp.

Where: Love & Latte, Versova

When: June 30

Price: Starting Rs 2,499

TO BOOK: Instagram: @nava_byvamashah

Kids, speak your mind

They say kids expressing their thoughts is the most beautiful thing. So, Ignite your kid’s creative spark with this open mic event where they can jam to music, sing and recite poetry.

Where: Dorangos Hall 2, Mumbai

When: June 30 to July 28

Price: Rs 100 Onwards

To Book: bookmyshow.com

Groove your way through

Take an escape from everyday hustle and recharge at a Dance Therapy Workshop by Meraki Performing Arts Studio! This beginner-friendly session is all about feeling good through dancing, mitigating the fear of not being trained, and giving you a platform to explore your dancing shoes. So, ditch the stress, put on some comfy clothes, and get ready to have some fun!

Where: Meraki Performing Arts Studio

When: July 6

Price: Rs 799

To Book: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Mahima Bhalotia Social media educator

AVAILABLE FOR: Private, Group and exclusive Women batches.

PRICE: Rs 300

Navigating through the complexities of technology can be difficult, especially for the elders. Mahima bridges this very gap through her organisation, The Social Paathshala where she teaches elders across all walks of life, including professionals and homemakers . “After teaching WhatsApp features to the elders of my family during the Lockdown, I realised that this generation is quite interested in learning the intricacies of technology. So, on my mother’s insistence, I decided to start this organisation” says Mahima. With years of experience in marketing an communication, she has taught almost 5,000 students in her classes.

RECOMMENDED BY: Captain Haridasan Retired naval officer ‘Social Paathshala is a boom for seniors. What impressed me the most was Mahima’s knack for assessing the student and their requirements and modulating the syllabus accordingly. She is extremely thorough with the subject, making her sessions remarkably interesting.’