Home > Sunday Mid Day News > From music to moon Five exciting things to do in Mumbai

From music to moon: Five exciting things to do in Mumbai

Updated on: 30 June,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

AT: Andheri West; WHAT: 25 pct off on baked cheese lasagna; When: Every Wednesday; Book: 9820358107

From music to moon: Five exciting things to do in Mumbai

Representation Pic

From music to moon: Five exciting things to do in Mumbai
Walking through the stories



Unveil the history behind Mumbai’s iconic buildings and streets with the Mumbai Fact & Fiction walking tour. Along the way, hear accounts of diarists, novelists, and poets like Kipling and Rushdie who each have their own story to narrate about this City of Dreams.
>>>
Where: Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: Ongoing, till July 13
Price: Rs 1,000
To Book: Urbanaut.com


Music for your heart

If  the rhythm of music pulls at your heartstrings, seize this opportunity to learn ukulele and guitar from music enthusiast and entrepreneur Aman Gujral at Adagio. With the flexibility of choosing songs that resonate with your emotions, their sessions will leave you with a resounding experience.
>>>
Where: Bandra & Chembur
Price: First Free Demo Session
To Book: 9930008054

Moon musings

Unleash your inner artist with Nava by Vama Shah’s 3D Moon Lamp Art Workshop where you will be guided through the creation of your own DIY moon mirror lamp.
 >>>
Where: Love & Latte, Versova
When: June 30
Price: Starting Rs 2,499
TO BOOK: Instagram: @nava_byvamashah

Kids, speak your mind

They say kids expressing their thoughts is the most beautiful thing. So, Ignite your kid’s creative spark with this open mic event where they can  jam to music, sing and recite poetry.
>>>
Where: Dorangos Hall 2, Mumbai
When: June 30 to July 28
Price: Rs 100 Onwards
To Book: bookmyshow.com

Groove your way through

Take an escape from everyday hustle and recharge at a Dance Therapy Workshop by Meraki Performing Arts Studio! This beginner-friendly session is all about feeling good through dancing, mitigating the fear of not being trained, and giving you a platform to explore your dancing shoes. So, ditch the stress, put on some comfy clothes, and get ready to have some fun!
>>>
Where: Meraki Performing Arts Studio
When: July 6
Price: Rs 799
To Book: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Mahima Bhalotia Social media educator
>>>
AVAILABLE FOR: Private, Group and  exclusive Women batches. 
PRICE: Rs 300

Navigating through the complexities of technology can be difficult, especially for the elders. Mahima bridges this very gap through her organisation, The Social Paathshala where she teaches elders across all walks of life, including professionals and homemakers . “After teaching WhatsApp features to the elders of my family during the Lockdown, I realised that this generation is quite interested in learning the intricacies of technology. So, on my mother’s insistence, I decided to start this organisation” says Mahima. With years of experience in marketing an communication, she has taught almost 5,000 students in her classes.

RECOMMENDED BY: Captain Haridasan Retired naval officer ‘Social Paathshala is a boom for seniors. What impressed me the most was Mahima’s knack for assessing the student and their requirements and modulating the syllabus accordingly. She is extremely thorough with the subject, making her sessions remarkably interesting.’

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai mumbai food Mumbai music

