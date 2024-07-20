From camping to music: Explore these interesting experiences in Mumbai this week

Don’t Miss today
File pic
4 course Mexican meal
At: Pompa Restaurant
Price: Rs 950 per person;
When: Every Monday to Friday;
Where: VN Sphere Mall, Bandra West;
To Book: 9594131256
ADVERTISEMENT
Monsoon magic
Escape to the Western Ghats for a perfect Monsoon Camping experience! Immerse yourself in nature with tented stays, delicious food, and exciting activities like mud baths, campfires, waterfall treks, and kayaking. Sustainable travel, comfort, and hygienic adventuring—it has got all the ingredients for an unforgettable ‘glamping’ experience.
Where: Khopoli
When: All month
Price: Starting from Rs 2,199
To book: offthegridglamps.com
Sufi up your Saturday
Delight in a spellbinding blend of Sufi traditions and contemporary beats at Saagar Wali Qawwali. Feel the soulful harmonies, dynamic rhythms, and compelling vocals fill the air, creating an unforgettable auditory experience.
Where: DOME, SVP Stadium, Worli
When: July 27
Price: Rs 499 onwards
To book: bookmyshow.com
Mythical marvels
Make your Saturday evening better with a cultural adventure at Amano Iwato, an art walk that promises to not disappoint. Dive deep into the enchanting worlds of Japanese and Indian mythology and explore how these ancient civilizations perceived and depicted the natural world.
Where: APRE Art House, Colaba
When: July 27
Price: Rs 99
To book: bookmyshow.com
Filmy fiesta
Lights, camera, action! The award-winning podcast, That Filmy Game Show, hosted by Antariksh Takkar, is going live! Watch comedians compete in hilarious Bollywood-themed games to claim the title of Biggest Bollywood Baadshah or Begum. Prove it and win exciting prizes as the audience plays along, too!
Where: ChuckleFox Comedy
Club, Powai
When: July 20-27
Price: Starting from Rs 159 onwards
To book: bookmyshow.com
Take a stab at it!
Spend your evening at Artwala House for a beginner-friendly workshop on Japanese Stab Binding! Supplies and guidance will be provided to participants to craft their own handmade book.
Where: Matunga East
When: July 24
Price: Starting from Rs 600
To book: Urbanaut
Meet a person with a skill you can use
Aaron Lazar
Builds branding for authors
Available for: Helping budding authors with market research, book topics, building their personal brand, and promoting and marketing their books effectively.
Contact: aaronlazar@packt.com
Lazar works as the head of publishing for Packt, a platform that helps authors in the IT space publish and promote their books. But in his free time, he has been coaching and mentoring authors to churn out titles across categories, both fiction and non-fiction. Right from fleshing out ideas and picking the right topic, to building a community and marketing to the right audience, Lazar has been a coach and mentor through the entire publishing process for almost 10 years.
“(In the age of social media) If you don’t have a community, you are going to have a tough time promoting your book...,” he says, adding that this method can be fine-tuned for any industry.
Recommended by: Mina Andrawos, author of several Go programming language and cloud computing books. “We developed outlines and roadmaps together... Aaron proved to be a very good listener, with a strong drive for success. He invested time and effort to hash out ideas, reaching satisfying results.”