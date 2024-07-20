Don’t Miss today

File pic

Listen to this article From camping to music: Explore these interesting experiences in Mumbai this week x 00:00

4 course Mexican meal

At: Pompa Restaurant

Price: Rs 950 per person;

When: Every Monday to Friday;

Where: VN Sphere Mall, Bandra West;

To Book: 9594131256

ADVERTISEMENT

Monsoon magic

Escape to the Western Ghats for a perfect Monsoon Camping experience! Immerse yourself in nature with tented stays, delicious food, and exciting activities like mud baths, campfires, waterfall treks, and kayaking. Sustainable travel, comfort, and hygienic adventuring—it has got all the ingredients for an unforgettable ‘glamping’ experience.

Where: Khopoli

When: All month

Price: Starting from Rs 2,199

To book: offthegridglamps.com

Sufi up your Saturday

Delight in a spellbinding blend of Sufi traditions and contemporary beats at Saagar Wali Qawwali. Feel the soulful harmonies, dynamic rhythms, and compelling vocals fill the air, creating an unforgettable auditory experience.

Where: DOME, SVP Stadium, Worli

When: July 27

Price: Rs 499 onwards

To book: bookmyshow.com

Mythical marvels

Make your Saturday evening better with a cultural adventure at Amano Iwato, an art walk that promises to not disappoint. Dive deep into the enchanting worlds of Japanese and Indian mythology and explore how these ancient civilizations perceived and depicted the natural world.

Where: APRE Art House, Colaba

When: July 27

Price: Rs 99

To book: bookmyshow.com

Filmy fiesta

Lights, camera, action! The award-winning podcast, That Filmy Game Show, hosted by Antariksh Takkar, is going live! Watch comedians compete in hilarious Bollywood-themed games to claim the title of Biggest Bollywood Baadshah or Begum. Prove it and win exciting prizes as the audience plays along, too!

Where: ChuckleFox Comedy

Club, Powai

When: July 20-27

Price: Starting from Rs 159 onwards

To book: bookmyshow.com

Take a stab at it!

Spend your evening at Artwala House for a beginner-friendly workshop on Japanese Stab Binding! Supplies and guidance will be provided to participants to craft their own handmade book.

Where: Matunga East

When: July 24

Price: Starting from Rs 600

To book: Urbanaut



Meet a person with a skill you can use

Aaron Lazar

Builds branding for authors

Available for: Helping budding authors with market research, book topics, building their personal brand, and promoting and marketing their books effectively.

Contact: aaronlazar@packt.com

Lazar works as the head of publishing for Packt, a platform that helps authors in the IT space publish and promote their books. But in his free time, he has been coaching and mentoring authors to churn out titles across categories, both fiction and non-fiction. Right from fleshing out ideas and picking the right topic, to building a community and marketing to the right audience, Lazar has been a coach and mentor through the entire publishing process for almost 10 years.

“(In the age of social media) If you don’t have a community, you are going to have a tough time promoting your book...,” he says, adding that this method can be fine-tuned for any industry.

Recommended by: Mina Andrawos, author of several Go programming language and cloud computing books. “We developed outlines and roadmaps together... Aaron proved to be a very good listener, with a strong drive for success. He invested time and effort to hash out ideas, reaching satisfying results.”