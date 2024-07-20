Breaking News
From camping to music Explore these interesting experiences in Mumbai this week

From camping to music: Explore these interesting experiences in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 21 July,2024 10:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anadya Narain , Shreemayi Nainwal | anadya.narain@mid-day.com smdmail@mid-day.com

File pic

4 course Mexican meal


At: Pompa Restaurant
Price: Rs 950 per person;
When: Every Monday to Friday; 
Where: VN Sphere Mall, Bandra West; 
To Book: 9594131256


Monsoon magic


Escape to the Western Ghats for a perfect Monsoon Camping experience! Immerse yourself in nature with tented stays, delicious food, and exciting activities like mud baths, campfires, waterfall treks, and kayaking. Sustainable travel, comfort, and hygienic adventuring—it has got all the ingredients for an unforgettable ‘glamping’ experience.
Where: Khopoli
When: All month
Price: Starting from Rs 2,199
To book: offthegridglamps.com

Sufi up your Saturday

Delight in a spellbinding blend of Sufi traditions and contemporary beats at Saagar Wali Qawwali. Feel the soulful harmonies, dynamic rhythms, and compelling vocals fill the air, creating an unforgettable auditory experience.
Where: DOME, SVP Stadium, Worli 
When: July 27
Price: Rs 499 onwards
To book: bookmyshow.com

Mythical marvels

Make your Saturday evening better with a cultural adventure at Amano Iwato, an art walk that promises to not disappoint. Dive deep into the enchanting worlds of Japanese and Indian mythology and explore how these ancient civilizations perceived and depicted the natural world.
Where: APRE Art House, Colaba
When: July 27
Price: Rs 99
To book: bookmyshow.com

Filmy fiesta

Lights, camera, action! The award-winning podcast, That Filmy Game Show, hosted by Antariksh Takkar, is going live! Watch comedians compete in hilarious Bollywood-themed games to claim the title of Biggest Bollywood Baadshah or Begum. Prove it and win exciting prizes as the audience plays along, too!
Where: ChuckleFox Comedy
Club, Powai
When: July 20-27
Price: Starting from Rs 159 onwards
To book: bookmyshow.com

Take a stab at it!

Spend your evening at Artwala House for a beginner-friendly workshop on Japanese Stab Binding! Supplies and guidance will be provided to participants to craft their own handmade book.
Where: Matunga East
When: July 24
Price: Starting from Rs 600
To book: Urbanaut

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Aaron Lazar
Builds branding for authors

Available for: Helping budding authors with market research, book topics, building their personal brand, and promoting and marketing their books effectively.
Contact: aaronlazar@packt.com

Lazar works as the head of publishing for Packt, a platform that helps authors in the IT space publish and promote their books. But in his free time, he has been coaching and mentoring authors to churn out titles across categories, both fiction and non-fiction. Right from fleshing out ideas and picking the right topic, to building a community and marketing to the right audience, Lazar has been a coach and mentor through the entire publishing process for almost 10 years.
“(In the age of social media) If you don’t have a community, you are going to have a tough time promoting your book...,” he says, adding that this method can be fine-tuned for any industry.

Recommended by: Mina Andrawos, author of several Go programming language and cloud computing books. “We developed outlines and roadmaps together... Aaron proved to be a very good listener, with a strong drive for success. He invested time and effort to hash out ideas, reaching satisfying results.”

