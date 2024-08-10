From cinema to travel: 5 exciting things to do in Mumbai this week

When: August 9 to 11, Where: Nine Dine, Jio World Drive, Free Entry

Cinema on a plate

3 Art House invites you to the Short Film and Culinary Festival, showcasing a curated selection of award-winning short films paired with a menu inspired by film award ceremonies. Attendees will experience the glitz and glamour of the Oscars with delectable cuisine and cinematic brilliance!

When: August 17

Where: Ajanta Building, Khar West

Price: Rs 250 onwards

To book: Instagram/@3arthouse

Trip for the soul

Join them for Dream Heart Canvas this Sunday at 5 pm for an event crafted to reconnect participants with nature, themselves, and like-minded individuals. The evening begins with an energising movement activity to prepare for the trek, followed by a serene 30-minute hike through stunning mountains. Attendees will then have the opportunity for reflective journaling and self-reflection amid nature!

When: August 11-25 (every Sunday)

Where: Kharghar Hill- Trekking Point

Price: To be announced

To book: bookmyshow.com

Sibling soiree

This Raksha Bandhan, grab your aprons and create some delicious dishes together at this siblings’ special cooking workshop!

When: August 17

Where: Culinary Craft, Mumbai

Price: Rs 5,950

To book: bookmyshow.com

Trip to Mumbai’s green heart

Explore nature trails of Aarey Forest, forage local herbs, and join the Warli tribal community for open-air cooking. Experience hands-on rice sowing and enjoy a traditional vegetarian feast. Join The Localway for an unforgettable morning celebrating the seasons, nature, and cultural heritage of Aarey forest, creating lasting memories in the city’s green heart.

When: August 10 onwards

Where: Aarey Colony, Goregaon

Price: Rs 1,650 per person

To Book: urbanaut.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Nishita Mohta

Creativity mentor

AVAILABLE FOR: Helping creatives streamline their processes and scale

To Book: nishitamohta.com

Ever suffered from an endless creativity block? Well, the solution to this comes in the form of mentoring classes by Nishita Mohta! Whether you’re a founder, freelancer or an entrepreneur, her knowledge won’t only help you enhance your passion projects but also manage your time to pursue them. After five years of architecture school, she now works with organisations and individuals within the creative ecosystem to help people streamline their processes and scale. Her new book, Inspired, targets the creative industry and focuses on eradicating the mind blocks that hold creatives back, alongside her project “Vaccines For Fear” that depicts her experience with creative fear through 75 art works. So, the next time you need a little push with your creativity, don’t hesitate to reach out and turn your idea into a creative success!

RECOMMENDED BY: Roshini Jacob, Communications Consultant. “Nishita brings clarity, vision and inspiration to the table. She was able to guide me through an idea which turned into a solid outline for a plan in just one meeting.”