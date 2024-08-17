AT: Foo Asian Tapas ; When: Every Sunday; Where: Bandra, Andheri, Town and NESCO; Price: Rs 2,500 for two people; To Book: 93213 46592

Jungle ke andar

Embrace the monsoon magic with the Andharban Forest Trek by Treks and Trails! Explore the lush greenery, waterfalls, and wildlife as you trek through Pune’s jungles. With an 18-hour itinerary that starts and ends at night, you’ll dine at local homes in Pimpri Village and traverse streams in this unforgettable adventure. Don’t miss the chance to spend a thrilling weekend immersed in nature!

When: August 28

Where: Andharban Forest, Pune

Price: Rs 1,699

To Book: bookmyshow.com

Delicate like glass

Admire glass bangles or vases? Join MumbaiMusafir’s glassblowing workshop to craft these pieces firsthand with local artisans, and experience history and craftsmanship in action.

When: August 31

Where: Rural Modern Glass Studio, Govandi East

Price: Rs 1,450

To Book: urbanaut

A ‘Majja ni life’

Brighten up your week with ‘Majja ni Life,’ a Gujarati stand-up show by Raghav Thakkar at Hooted1ce! Known for his witty humor on SAB TV’s ‘Good Night India,’ Raghav shares hilarious anecdotes about his survival in Mumbai.

When: August 24

Where: Iteeha Coffee, Mahalaxmi

Price: Rs 200

To Book: bookmyshow.com

The beauty of dance

Celebrate the 80th birth anniversary of Sanjukta Panigrahi, the first Odia woman to embrace the classical ‘Odissi’ dance style, featuring artists like Sujata Mohopatra, Prateesha Suresh, and Nilesh Singha.

When: August 24

Where: Yashwant Natya Mandir, Matunga

Price: Rs 300

To Book: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Manav Outdoor Educator

AVAILABLE FOR: Teaching people how to trek independently in terms of resources, pitching tents and walking uphill through his DIY community, Creedaz.

To Book: www.creedaz.in or teamcreedaz@gmail.com or +91 8946823824

If you’re an adventure enthusiast, Creedaz is the community for you. Founded by Manav, this DIY trekking community is designed for those who want to explore the wild confidently and safely. Through field courses that teach independent hiking skills—from pitching tents to cooking with limited resources—you’ll gain the expertise needed for solo adventures.

But that’s not all! Manav also introduced ‘Trekgpt,’ an AI robot that answers all your trek-related questions, and regional guidebooks packed with local information. With exclusive deals and discounts, Creedaz offers a unique and affordable way to become the “jungle ka raja”. Start your journey today and embrace the wild with confidence!

RECOMMENDED BY: Pratik Chakraborty - Manav is building a community of like-minded individuals with whom you can share time and knowledge, and learn from their experiences of being outdoors. Some people hesitate to get into activities like hiking due to fear. But DIY hiking can be beautiful, and Manav’s group helps promote it.