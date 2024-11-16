Italian Fine Dine & Fast Food At: La Farina Cafe, Bandra; Offer; Flat 30 per cent off When: Tomorrow; Price: Rs 700 for two

Food, dance and music; Here are five things to do in Mumbai this week

Tree-told tales

When Walls Dance is a fusion of Bharatanatyam, spoken word, music, and Warli art. This production by Prachi Saathi and Upasana Nattoji Roy tells the story of Champa and her beloved tree, sparking powerful conversations on humanity’s connection with nature. The performance is supported by the G5A Warehouse Performance Grant 2024-2025, which celebrates the transformative power of independent arts.

WHEN: Nov 19

WHERE: G5A Warehouse, Mahalaxmi

PRICE: Rs 249 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

Books, brew, and banter

SwapBook is doing a monthly meet for a book exchange, ideas, and more! Readers will find interesting perspectives from fellow bookworms all through the evening. The ticket gets you a cup of coffee, snacks, and complimentary conversations.

WHEN: Nov 23

WHERE: Iteeha Coffee, Mahalaxmi

PRICE: Rs 200

TO BOOK: insider.in

Wildlife wonders

Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition has made its way to Mumbai, directly from London’s Natural History Museum. Showcasing the 2023 winners, this exhibit highlights over 100 extraordinary wildlife photos from around the globe, including six stunning entries from Indian photographers.

WHEN: October 29 – January 5

WHERE: NMACC

PRICE: R249

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Aazadi Rock

Rock and metal lovers, get ready—Independence Rock is back for its 30th year, and it’s bigger than ever! This festival is pulling out all the stops to celebrate India’s rock scene, old and new. Featuring an electrifying lineup including 13AD, Bloodywood, Girish and The Chronicles, Indus Creed, Motherjane, and Swarathma, the two-day festival brings together icons and newcomers alike.

WHEN: Nov 16 –17

WHERE: Bayview Lawns, Mazgaon

PRICE: R1,500 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Pranav Lokhande

AVAILABLE FOR: Cab services for pets available over a phone call

Price: Custom rates for each ride

Phone: 9867561516

When Pranav Lokhande’s dog fell ill at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave and his car broke down, it was challenging to convince cab drivers to allow his pet on board. Determined to prevent others from facing the same struggle, Lokhande decided to take matters into his own hands. As a canine behaviourist, he launched a pet cab service that operates not only across the Mumbai but also intercity and interstate. His cabs are modified, replacing the front seat with a comfortable pet bed that can accommodate large dogs.

An acrylic shield isolates the driver’s seat, allowing passengers and their pets to enjoy a safe and comfortable journey. “Each driver is trained and coached to be around the pet. So, the ride is smooth for pet and driver both,” he says. But starting the service was not without obstacles. After multiple visits to the regional transport office, an official informed Lokhande that as long as the car’s chassis remains unmodified, the cab service can operate legally like a regular car.

RECOMMENDED BY: Rajas Pardesi. Sdaash pet cabs have been a god-sent service, very professional and extremely comfortable for your furry friends. My dog was absolutely comfortable during the rides, which helped him calm down at the vet as well!