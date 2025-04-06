Don't Miss Today: North Indian & Indo-Chinese delights; At: BKC Dive Offer: Flat 30 per cent off; Where: BKC; To book: Zomato

Representation pic

Listen to this article Lavani performance to outdoor cinema experience, events you can explore in Mumbai next week x 00:00

Tradition with a twist

ADVERTISEMENT

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of “Rang Birangi Lavani,” a mesmerising performance that reimagines Maharashtra’s traditional Lavani dance through a contemporary, inclusive lens. Presented by B Spot Production, this show intertwines poetry, music, and dynamic storytelling to celebrate themes of love, longing, and desire, embracing the inherent queerness within Lavani’s rich heritage.

>>>

WHEN: April 11, 7:30 pm

WHERE: The Cube, NMACC

PRICE: Rs 450

TO BOOK: BMS

Poisonous profundity

Watch this intimate drama “Poison”, which delves into the complexities of a couple reuniting after a tragic loss. It explores themes of love, grief, and reconciliation. Set in a minimalist landscape, the narrative unfolds with raw emotion and poignant dialogue, offering audiences a profound theatrical experience.

>>>

WHEN: April 10, 7:30 pm

WHERE: G5A Warehouse

TO BOOK: district.com

Come, sing along!

American cover band Boyce Avenue is in town, and if you are one of those rare folks who missed out their magic on YouTube, it’s your chance to catch them live! Don’t miss this

chance!

>>>

WHEN: April 12, 7 pm

WHERE: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity

PRICE: Rs 2,000 onwards

TO BOOK: BMS

The stage is yours

Struggling with stage fright? Attend “Love the Stage” workshop with coaches Nasir Engineer and Jasmine Chabria to learn practical techniques to conquer any stage!

>>>

WHEN: April 13, 11.30 am

WHERE: Anaahat: The Space

PRICE: Rs 1,900

TO BOOK: BMS

Cinema under stars

Experience the outdoor cinema experience as Sunset Cinema Club brings “50 First Dates” to life! This cinema experience is unique, as apart from regular snacks, there’s booze served, too, under open sky!

>>>

WHEN: April 13, 7 pm

WHERE: SSC Picnic Cinema, Lakeside Chalet

PRICE: Rs 550 onwards

TO BOOK: BMS

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Three Entertainment Event planners

>>>

AVAILABLE FOR: Themed events and experiences

Contact: info@threeentertainment.in or Instagram DM @threeentertaiment

Three Entertainment, run by Saanya Sharma, Aashna Lalwani, and Sanjana Shah, is not your average events company. Starting in 2017, the company first focused on commercial events. Adding their spin to each one gave them the confidence to switch gears and focus on design and decor alone. It’s why Three Entertainment now focuses on themed events. From weddings, birthdays, proposals, welcome parties, and more, the co-founders have created experiences by honing their design skills. While they do keep decor trends in mind, the idea is to make it personal and relevant to the hosts. The three have created experiences around popular themes like Barbie and Star Wars, as well as quirkier ones like a Jungle Disco or an airport theme, as long-distance was a big part of their clients’ relationship. Design is taken care of in-house, and their sourcing team ensures they nail the theme well, along with personalising elements whenever necessary.

RECOMMENDED BY: Tanya (name changed) says, “Their attention to detail, warmth, and impeccable planning made the night truly special. It was impactful and intricate. Not many would have managed it. The brigade of women they have, they are true warriors.”