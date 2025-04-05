The American trio will return to India after 2016 and 2023 to perform some of their most popular covers of the some of the most-loved bands in the world

The Florida-based Manzano trio with Alejandro, Daniel and Fabian will bring their signature melodious acoustic expertise to India this April. Photo Courtesy: BookMyShow Live

Listen to this article Here are four reasons why you shouldn't miss Boyce Avenue's performances in India x 00:00

American cover band Boyce Avenue are all set to perform in India as a part of their three-city tour this April, as they return to India after 2023 an 2016 earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since they started putting out their music in 2007, the band has captivated millions with their soul-stirring covers and heartfelt originals.

The Florida-based Manzano trio with Alejandro, Daniel and Fabian will bring their signature melodious acoustic expertise to Bengaluru on April 11 at Phoenix Market City in Whitefield; Mumbai on April 12, where their venue has changed from Phoenix Market City in Kurla to Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel followed by Pune on April 13 at Drome Arena in Mayfield Estate.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, is the producer and promoter for Boyce Avenue’s India tour, in association with Live Nation and Wasserman as the global promoters.

While some may already know them, there are others who are still to discover them especially for their covers of some of the most popular bands in the world. While you are at it, here are four reasons to get you started:

Did you know they have a Guinness World Record?

Boyce Avenue isn’t just another band, they hold the Guinness World Record for being "the most-viewed independent band in the world". With over 16 million YouTube subscribers and a staggering seven billion views, they’ve redefined the cover music industry without major-label backing. Their rise is a testament to the power of independent artists around the world.

The ultimate collection of covers – live and acoustic

Boyce Avenue has mastered the art of reimagining some of the most iconic songs in music history, bringing their signature blend of soulful arrangements, heartfelt delivery and stunning harmonies to tracks that span generations. Their covers of songs like Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’, The Goo Goo Dolls ‘Iris’, Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ and Christina Perri’s ‘A Thousand Years’ have earned millions of views, with many fans considering their versions just as beloved as the originals.

Iconic collaborations that took their music to the next level

Beyond their breathtaking solo performances, Boyce Avenue has teamed up with some of the most talented artists in the industry, delivering memorable duets and unique reimaginings of hit songs. From their stunning rendition of ‘Mirrors’ with Fifth Harmony to their soulful take on ‘Fast Car’ with Kina Grannis, they lend their own unique voice to the songs beautifully. Collaborations with Bea Miller, Sarah Hyland, Megan Nicole and Tiffany Alvord have further showcased their versatility, proving that their music transcends genres and styles.

Bring your friend's group, date, or come solo

Concerts are about more than just the music — they’re about the atmosphere, the emotions and the unforgettable memories. Whether you’re coming with your best friends, partner or even by yourself, a Boyce Avenue concert is a beautiful, immersive experience that will leave you with goosebumps. Couples can enjoy the perfect date night filled with romantic ballads, friend groups will find themselves in an epic sing-along session and solo attendees will be surrounded by thousands of fellow fans who share their love for the music.