Evoke the spirit of Christmas with this food guide

We’ve rounded up the most favoured Christmas food and drinks that you can pre-order for Christmas Day

Of marzipans and kulkuls

Gorge on the delicious East Indian Christmas goodies made by ace baker Goretti Ann. Choose from marzipans, milk creams, guava cheese, snow balls, date rolls, jujubes, candle sweet, cordial and kul kuls. She makes a mean rum fruit cake with marzipans too.

Goretti Ann

Price: Rs 750 onwards

To Order: 9820501655

Party with the Archies

We are in love with this collab between Bombay Sweet Shop and the Riverdale crew. Join the merry mayhem of Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead, and the gang with Archie’s peppermint and pecan barks, Veronica’s three-layer chocolate fudge, Jughead’s sour cream and onion potato salli, and Betty’s choco plum cake balls. There’s more with Ethel’s spiced guava cheese barfi, Reggie’s choco marzipan bon bons, and Dilton’s Nana’s coconut ice.

Bombay Sweet Shop

Price: Rs 250 onwards

To Order: bombaysweetshop.com

A French affair

Paris’ beloved Ladurée finally comes to the city and brings the enchantment of Christmas with Yule logs and macaron boxes for gifting. Crafted with precision and filled with seasonal joy, these delightful logs and macaroons are a perfect marriage of texture and taste. Each bite promises a journey through layers of decadence, making them an iconic addition to your holiday dessert table.

Ladurée

Price: Rs 665 onwards

To Order: 8988888811

Let the cookie crumble

Pick from home baker Shweta Aggarwal of Kookie Cake Crumble’s cakes, teacakes, brownies, cake pops, stuffed cupcakes, plum cakes, chocolates, barks, cheesecakes, madeleines, pies, tarts, wreaths, and cream cheeses to make a hamper for your loved ones.

Kookie Cake Crumble

Price: Rs 500 onwards

To Order: 9819844013

Pop favourites

Curls and Swirls by Cleta Almeida has a short but sweet Christmas menu of themed cupcakes, cakessicles, marzipan, rich fruit plum cake and rich fruit plum cake with marzipan that you must order.

Curls and swirls by Cleta

Price: Rs 600 onwards

To Order: 9833522408

Make it like the ol’ times

Known for their artisanal confections, Yazu Patisserie’s Christmas-themed cakes, fudgy brownies, gingerbread cookies, and cake sickles, make for great bespoke hampers for friends, family, or corporate associates.

Yazu Patisserie

Price: Rs 500 onwards

To Order: 9082385670

From Japan, with love

Immerse yourself in the celebratory spirit with Mizu Izakaya’s array of cakes. Each one is a delightful masterpiece, crafted with precision by Chef Nikhil Menon. From sakura to ichigo dojima roll cake to hazelnut cacao to Japanese cotton cheesecake, and matcha mochi—the options are plenty.

Mizu Izakaya

Price: Rs 1048 onwards

To Order: 9372023641

Season’s specials

Elevate the holiday season with Hoegaarden’s indulgent beer collection. Crafted with meticulous dedication, the delectable flavours stand as a testament to artistry and innovation and are the perfect pick for any celebration. The celebration pack, with its festive packaging, has a trio of Belgian Wit, Nectarine, and Rossé.

Hoegaarden

Price: Rs 810

To Order: livingliquidz.com

Classic tales

Out of the Cake Box by home, baker Sanya has some decadent rum-kissed noel cake, Yule marzipan, chocolate fudgy brownies, a merry medley cupcake box and a Christmas cookie joey box.

Out Of The Cake Box

Price: Rs 350 onwards

To Order: 7045430787