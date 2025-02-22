Explore these unique products, quizzes and art exhibits online

We liked that they have understated, chic beaded bags in black and white, as well as bright colours!

To bead or not to bead

Got too many weddings to attend and not enough outfits or accessories to dress up? We’ve got you. We recently discovered Sanskriti 77’s beaded, bohemian bags which come in a variety of fun patterns and colours—the perfect accessory to add pizzazz to any wedding look. The web store has both clutches and tote bags that are handcrafted and reasonable priced between Rs 1,200 and 1,500. The bags, with their boho vibe, are also a great accessory for music festivals. We liked that they have understated, chic beaded bags in black and white, as well as bright colours!

Art meets sustainability

Discover the magic of eco-friendly crafting with Ekaurr, that blends sustainability with creativity. Known for their commitment to natural materials and thoughtful design, Ekaurr offers tools and supplies that celebrate the beauty of the earth. Transform your projects with Jute on Spool—the perfect rustic touch for décor or DIY magic, ot add a splash of life with Colourful Thread on Spool, bursting with vibrant hues to brighten your custom creation. And don’t miss the unique charm of Pattal Leaves—a biodegradable gem, perfect for adding earthy vibes to crafts or as sustainable serving plates.

Learn at Lizard Point!

Looking for a fun yet intellectually stimulating way to pass your time? Lizard Point Quizzes is just the site for you. Offering interactive map quizzes which help you learn about the world around you, this is the one stop for anyone looking for a free way to brush up their knowledge on countries, states, cities, physical features and more.

Know it, through the maps!

Understanding India as we know it today is an ever-evolving effort. This virtual exhibit, Space-Time And Place: The Culture of Indian Maps hosted by Google Arts And Culture, representing the ordered world in the Indian sub-continent, is one more step in this journey. From wall hangings to painted maps and original manuscript representations, starting from the 15th century, trace the evolution of the diverse, competing and global interests and influences—religious, economic and political—which have contributed to the perception of India. Sections include Cosmology & Pilgrimage, Temples, Places & Towns, Transition (synergy of traditional concepts and modern mapping), and Clash of Empires.

artsandculture.google.com

Meet the Mona Lisa

Visiting the Louvre may be a difficult dream. Here’s where virtual reality comes in. Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass, the Louvre’s first virtual reality project–uses the latest scientific research on Leonardo da Vinci, his creative processes and his painting techniques. More than an online look at the world’s most famous painting, this immersive experience brings the Mona Lisa to “life” on your screen. The eight-minute VR experience is based on the knowledge compiled by exhibition curators Louis Frank and Vincent Delieuvin, taking us to meet the real woman da Vinci painted—Lisa Gherardini, wife of Francesco del Giocondo, as she comes to life and shows us how her outfit was made, how her hair was styled, where she posed, and so on.

louvre.fr

Kitty goes for a walk

Walking a cat is nothing like walking a dog! Instead of trotting obediently by your side, most cats prefer to explore at their own pace, stopping frequently to sniff, stalk, or simply sit and observe their surroundings. Patience is key—rather than leading a cat, you follow their curious whims, letting them dictate the adventure. We love these harnesses from House of Pets because apart from being extremely soft, if you have been adopted by a tabby cat, the harness is likely to fit. With a range to squeeze in up to a 9 kg cat, this fits the affordable range from R650 to R730.

houseofpets.co.in

The Arty Indian

Supports desi businesses which draw inspiration from indigenous Art. The Best Of Bharat website gives an array of artwork that you can hang on your wall and feel a little proud that your money went to support Indian artists. For example, we loved this Kalamkari work that has a customised framing and has a eight year warranty for the painting for a fantastic price of R499. The artwork can also work in a home that has minimalistic decor as the hero piece in their living room.

bestofbharat.com