Music in the moonlight: Explore this international folk music festival in Jodhpur this October

On Sharad Purnima, when the full moon is said to shine at its brightest, Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur comes alive. For 18 years now, the Rajasthan International Folk Festival (RIFF) has been where music has transcended borders, with artistes from across the world gathering to create an evening that is equal parts spiritual, festive, and soul-stirring. This year too, from October 2 to 6, the fort will turn into a stage for a rare line-up of music under a glowing desert moon. But should you go? Short answer: Yes!

Padmashri Lakha Khan

The Finnish folk fiddle

Finnish fiddler Emilia Lajunen’s bow strokes and melodies are drawn from ancient runic and joik traditions, and can put listeners into a meditative state.

Colombian groove

DJ Killabeatmaker, who fuses Afro-Latin beats, deep bass, and electronic textures, is collaborating with Colombian and Rajasthani percussionists for an unexpected groove.

Bhutan’s spiritual strings

Blending drangyen (traditional lute), chiwang (traditional fiddle), and esraj (string instrument) with chant-based ballads, Sonam Dorji sings in the endangered Khengpa language. For festival-goers, this is a rare chance to hear Bhutan’s sacred musical legacy.

Bhutan’s Sonam Dorji and Kheng

Desert cool

A homegrown act, the Rajasthani trio SAZ — dholak maestro Sadiq Khan, Sindhi sarangi player and vocalist Asin Khan, and khartal innovator Zakir Khan — join saxophonist Rhys ‘Saxontoast’ Sebastian to make folk meet bluesy brass for a new brand of cool.

Levantine jazz

Basel Rajoub, a musician, composer, and saxophonist of Syrian origin, marries his homeland’s traditions with contemporary jazz. So, while his music has deep roots, it’s massively modern too.

Carnatic rock

Chennai-based band Jatayu is widely popular for its unique blend of Carnatic ragas, jazz improvisations, and rock energy. You can experience what an electric guitar with kanjira and mridangam sounds like, along with bass and drums. It’s bound to be a thrilling performance that you can groove to under the Jodhpur sky.

Santoor and tabla dialogue

If your ear leans classical, you must not miss the coming together of santoor maestro, Pandit Satish Vyas and tabla virtuoso Aditya Kalyanpur.

Plan like a pro

RIFF includes numerous more acts and experiences, audio-guided tours of the fort, and more. Plan your stay wisely, and book early as tickets sell out quickly. The fort is accessible from the city centre, and Jodhpur has plenty of hotels for different budgets.

WHEN: October 2 to 6

WHERE: Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur

TO BOOK: jodhpurriff.org