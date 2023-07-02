Why you need to shop from these high-fashion labels selling gender-fluid clothing

For gender non-conformists who want to show it off in style, we’ve curated a list of clothing and accessories that are queer-committed

Representative Image

Purushu Arie

Often credited with bringing genderless fashion to India, the brand Purushu Arie believes that “products do not have a gender identity, our minds do”. This is a high-fashion brand, selling both Indian and Western clothing. You can pick up a veshti, a tailored checkered lungi, and pair it with a hand-stenciled Madrasta crop top. A slogan written on some of the brand’s most recent designs reads, “Ungender,” reflecting its dedication to promoting gender fluidity. Their tanks tops flaunt words like “uncaste” and “unclass”. The brand is experimental in style, seamlessly blending the traditional with the modern.

To Buy: https://purushu.com

Gagged

Also queer-owned, this clothing business defines itself as a “gender-free and a inclusive fashion space, for everyone and anyone”. With creative patchwork jeans and colourful hand-painted shirts, this is a shop for the artistic and unconventional. Along with clothing, this brand also has gender neutral accessories. Don’t miss their gorgeous collection of tote bags and bucket hats, which pay tribute to the bucket hat renaissance of the 2020s.

To Buy: @_.gagged._, Instagram

Moral Science

Don’t go by its name. This unisex fashion label has “sexy and androgynous” clothing by designer Isha Ahluwalia. They have a range of brightly-coloured, upcycled clothing products—check out their billy body bags, cotton and hand-painted safari suits, and kangaroo pouches. Based in Goa, but with worldwide shipping, Moral Science started in 2018, and now has a host of workwear-inspired, minimalistic designs for sale.

To Buy: @moral_science, Instagram

EQUL

Launched by EQUL Magazine early last year, this online store sells T-shirts, hoodies, shorts and joggers. The brand takes a minimalistic approach to style with inclusivity being central to its ethos—their primary aim is to “create a safe space for everyone”. Additionally, the brand emphasises sustainability, ideal for ethical consumers.

To Buy: https://equlstore.com

SunflowerFields by Sid

SunflowerFields is a queer-owned small business selling handmade gender-neutral jewellery. Their products include trendy bead-strung necklaces, chokers, earrings and bracelets. With an understated aesthetic suitable for all genders, this store captures the essence of Gen-Z fashion.

To Buy: @__sunflowerfields__, Instagram