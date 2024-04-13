Flaunt it with your wheat bran plate

Ditch the plastics for organic goodness in form of kitchenware made from wheat and rice

As we gear up for World Environment Day in June, it’s time we take a glance at our kitchens, and its abundance of plastic. The ubiquity of plastic items, and a dearth of reasonable alternatives make it fairly difficult for the common person to make that environmental-friendly switch. But we’ve got you covered with five unique kitchenware, from brands devoted to the sustainability ideal.

This lightweight bottle by this homeware and kitchenware brand is the perfect for any Mumbaiker’s daily needs. Made with wheat straw, this BPA safe bottle is also rust-free, leakproof and dishwasher safe.

Scoobie’s Toddler Set

This Australian brand is ensuring that your child gets that green thumb right away. Their toddler set contains a bowl, cup, fork, spoon, and a small dish with a sturdy child-safe silicone grip. The product is made up of risk husk, and is biodegradable, microwavable and absorbs less oil.

PacknWood’s Cutlery Kit

The answer to all your travel worries, PacknWood’s single-use cutlery set is made of bamboo fibre and cornstarch, The set includes a knife, spoon, fork, and napkin, and comes with a kraft bag.

Thoosan’s Dinner Plates

Tamil Nadu based Thoosan is a brand that offers a wide range of durable and non-toxic kitchenware made with materials like natural wheat bran, paddy husk, broken wasted rice and rice bran. Help the brand start their cutlery revolution to replace single use plastic, and get their wheat bran dinner plates for your table top. The dinner plates can be disposed of as animal feed and manure, and are leakproof and microwavable.

Thenga’s Shot/Wine Glasses

Kerela’s home grown brand, Thenga, aims to help you on your journey to become a conscious consumer. Add a little kick to your get-togethers and parties with their hand-crafted, tropical, coconut shell wine/shot glasses.

