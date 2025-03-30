Breaking News
Flying of balloons, paragliding banned for 60 days in airport's free flight zone
Cops issue preventive order asking landlords to furnish tenant details online
Hotel brawl case against Saif Ali Khan: Actor Amrita Arora testifies in court
Mumbai Police use AI to track Mulund resident’s stolen phone; two arrested
Panvel Police arrest 27-year-old for fatally shooting man three days ago
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Food comedy and nature trails Indulge in these unique experiences around Mumbai this week

Food, comedy and nature trails: Indulge in these unique experiences around Mumbai this week

Updated on: 30 March,2025 10:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanisha Banerjee | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

What: FLAT 20 OFF; Where: K Dubash Marg, Fort; Cost: Rs 2,500 (for two); To Book: 9004191901

Food, comedy and nature trails: Indulge in these unique experiences around Mumbai this week

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Food, comedy and nature trails: Indulge in these unique experiences around Mumbai this week
x
00:00

Laugh till you’re blue



It’s a show about sex, drugs and side-splitting jokes from comics sharing their wildest, weirdest, and wittiest experiences. Expect high times, horny tales, and non-stop laughter in this adult-only show.
>>>
WHEN: 28 March onwards
WHERE: The Integral Space
PRICE: Rs 299
TO BOOK: BMS


Bombay and opium

Who profited from the opium trade? When did it begin? And which grand Mumbai landmarks owe their existence to poppy seeds? Stroll from Horniman Circle to Kala Ghoda with Deepali Furtado to know more about Mumbai’s role in opium trade.
>>>
WHEN: April 4 onwards
WHERE: Fort, Mumbai
PRICE: Rs 1,250
TO BOOK: urbanaut.app

Poetry and psychedelia

If you’re a fan of fusion music, Bharat Chauhan’s blend of Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi lyrics is a must watch. Book your tickets now for the much-anticipated show!
>>>
When: May 18
Where: antiSocial
Price: Rs 999 onwards
To book: BMS

Daag achche hain

Is getting your hands dirty a therapeutic exercise for you? Dance in the mud, build walls, and have a blast at the city’s first-ever mud wall building workshop! Perfect for couples, families, and nature lovers, this unique experience lets you connect with the nature while creating something beautiful.
>>>
WHEN: March 29 onwards
WHERE: Elite Design Architects, Vashi
PRICE: Rs 499 onwards
TO BOOK: BMS

Witness the first steps!

Join TraWell Amigos at the Velas Turtle Festival in Ratnagiri, where you will get to see Olive Ridley hatchlings make their first journey to the Arabian Sea. Also soak in the beauty of Maharashtra’s coast, and embrace the local culture and hospitality.
>>>
WHEN: March 28 onwards
WHERE: Pritam Da Dhaba, Dadar
PRICE: Rs 1,500 onwards
TO BOOK: BMS

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sunday Mid-Day mumbai Lifestyle news culture news Arts and culture Comedy shows maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK