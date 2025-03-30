What: FLAT 20 OFF; Where: K Dubash Marg, Fort; Cost: Rs 2,500 (for two); To Book: 9004191901

Listen to this article Food, comedy and nature trails: Indulge in these unique experiences around Mumbai this week x 00:00

Laugh till you’re blue

It’s a show about sex, drugs and side-splitting jokes from comics sharing their wildest, weirdest, and wittiest experiences. Expect high times, horny tales, and non-stop laughter in this adult-only show.

WHEN: 28 March onwards

WHERE: The Integral Space

PRICE: Rs 299

Bombay and opium

Who profited from the opium trade? When did it begin? And which grand Mumbai landmarks owe their existence to poppy seeds? Stroll from Horniman Circle to Kala Ghoda with Deepali Furtado to know more about Mumbai’s role in opium trade.

WHEN: April 4 onwards

WHERE: Fort, Mumbai

PRICE: Rs 1,250

Poetry and psychedelia

If you’re a fan of fusion music, Bharat Chauhan’s blend of Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi lyrics is a must watch. Book your tickets now for the much-anticipated show!

When: May 18

Where: antiSocial

Price: Rs 999 onwards

Daag achche hain

Is getting your hands dirty a therapeutic exercise for you? Dance in the mud, build walls, and have a blast at the city’s first-ever mud wall building workshop! Perfect for couples, families, and nature lovers, this unique experience lets you connect with the nature while creating something beautiful.

WHEN: March 29 onwards

WHERE: Elite Design Architects, Vashi

PRICE: Rs 499 onwards

Witness the first steps!

Join TraWell Amigos at the Velas Turtle Festival in Ratnagiri, where you will get to see Olive Ridley hatchlings make their first journey to the Arabian Sea. Also soak in the beauty of Maharashtra’s coast, and embrace the local culture and hospitality.

WHEN: March 28 onwards

WHERE: Pritam Da Dhaba, Dadar

PRICE: Rs 1,500 onwards

