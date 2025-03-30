Food, comedy and nature trails: Indulge in these unique experiences around Mumbai this week

What: FLAT 20 OFF; Where: K Dubash Marg, Fort; Cost: Rs 2,500 (for two); To Book: 9004191901
Laugh till you’re blue
It’s a show about sex, drugs and side-splitting jokes from comics sharing their wildest, weirdest, and wittiest experiences. Expect high times, horny tales, and non-stop laughter in this adult-only show.
WHEN: 28 March onwards
WHERE: The Integral Space
PRICE: Rs 299
TO BOOK: BMS
Bombay and opium
Who profited from the opium trade? When did it begin? And which grand Mumbai landmarks owe their existence to poppy seeds? Stroll from Horniman Circle to Kala Ghoda with Deepali Furtado to know more about Mumbai’s role in opium trade.
WHEN: April 4 onwards
WHERE: Fort, Mumbai
PRICE: Rs 1,250
TO BOOK: urbanaut.app
Poetry and psychedelia
If you’re a fan of fusion music, Bharat Chauhan’s blend of Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi lyrics is a must watch. Book your tickets now for the much-anticipated show!
When: May 18
Where: antiSocial
Price: Rs 999 onwards
To book: BMS
Daag achche hain
Is getting your hands dirty a therapeutic exercise for you? Dance in the mud, build walls, and have a blast at the city’s first-ever mud wall building workshop! Perfect for couples, families, and nature lovers, this unique experience lets you connect with the nature while creating something beautiful.
WHEN: March 29 onwards
WHERE: Elite Design Architects, Vashi
PRICE: Rs 499 onwards
TO BOOK: BMS
Witness the first steps!
Join TraWell Amigos at the Velas Turtle Festival in Ratnagiri, where you will get to see Olive Ridley hatchlings make their first journey to the Arabian Sea. Also soak in the beauty of Maharashtra’s coast, and embrace the local culture and hospitality.
WHEN: March 28 onwards
WHERE: Pritam Da Dhaba, Dadar
PRICE: Rs 1,500 onwards
TO BOOK: BMS