French with Ms Mandy

We gave a digital platform’s effort to teach a world language from a private instructor a shot. Was it worth the premium price?

This writer’s son, 8, learnt beginner’s level French over 20 sessions, each 40-minute long, over a video call

Learning a new language is romantic, just as it is proven to be cognitive. Fifteen years ago, this writer enrolled for a French beginner’s course at Alliance Francaise De Bombay, at Dhanraj Mahal, an Art Deco-style residence of the princely Dhanrajgir family. Its history added charm to learning French, the language of love; so did meeting like-minded souls—that girl from the burbs to be married to a businessman in France; a photographer with a daily, wanting to migrate to Canada; a college-going kid who loved French poetry. With a dictionary in tow, we dreamt of conversing in fluent French at a Parisian cafe, eating buttery croissants. It didn’t happen.

Cut to 2022; we can now learn the language online. Any language. The only bummer is that your teacher is a software, still incapable of pointing out the nuances of pronunciation; or the difference between the French accents or better even, making you fall in love with the language through movies, discourse or poetry. At times, it feels mechanical and distant. But, when we heard of instrucko, an online language class, where a teacher teaches the language in a one-on-one (or limited seating group session) online; we were inclined to try it—this time though, for our eight-year-old son.

After a fair bit of back and forth thanks to personal travels and the Covid situation, we signed him up for a 20-session beginner’s class. Instruko’s well-known associations have been with celebrity moms Kareena Kapoor Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Ridhima Kapoor, and with EtonX and MS Dhoni Global School. They are known to teach world languages, including English and Hindi. Our 40-minute French class on Zoom, twice a week had Ms Mandy from the UK as his instructor (we are told she teaches Taimur Ali Khan too). The teachers are either from India or are native speakers (from the UK, Argentina, etc); this helps make learning more authentic and effective. The lessons are vetted, they tell us, by leading educationists across the world and the content is assessed by experts from University of Oxford, Cambridge and educationists from the UK. The idea is to keep the lesson tailored, fun and engaging. Even their group classes are capped at four learners to ensure effective learning to build. Their fees are premium.

Given the busy schedule, parents can choose the timings of the lesson at their convenience. The structure is fluid. This, we found, is the biggest advantage as well as disadvantage of the class. One tends to get lax about the schedule and this often brings in lag in the learning process. Our student got immediately fond of Ms Mandy and they would discuss math, science, history, current affairs, concerning India, the UK and sometimes, France. Of the 40-minute Zoom class; often, 20 were spent on this, albeit in English. While it helps the teacher teach, based on the learner’s ability; we thought it would have been nicer if the conversations were more in French (even if it was broken, or beginner level). Like it was at our Alliance lectures. We haven’t forgotten a word of what was taught.

Through a play-way method, our student has learnt greetings, alphabets, numbers, days of the week, colours, months of the year, among other basics. There were activity sheets for word searches, vocabulary builders, match words with images, and conversation builder sheets on birthday dates of your friends and family, or even giving an opinion on different sports among others. Can you learn all this for less on an app like Google Duolingo? Yes. Will there be a teacher to lure you into loving the language—perhaps not.

WHAT: French language beginners’ class

FOR: Rs 32,780 (20 classes)

WHERE: instrucko.com

