Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Check out these three mental health AI apps supporting the LGBTQiA community

Check out these three mental health AI apps supporting the LGBTQiA+ community

Updated on: 15 June,2025 11:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team SMD |

Top

Focusing on mental health with a meaningful connection, here are three apps using AI to support queer individuals in unique ways

Check out these three mental health AI apps supporting the LGBTQiA+ community

Representational pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Check out these three mental health AI apps supporting the LGBTQiA+ community
x
00:00

Artificial Intelligence is becoming an unexpected but powerful ally to the LGBTQiA+ community. Tech today can give you a sense of comfort and safety. Focusing on mental health with a meaningful connection, here are three apps using AI to support queer individuals in unique ways.

Eva AI


Designed for the LGBTQiA+ community, Eva AI is an AI-powered virtual partner, judgement-free and private. It offers anonymous, chat-based communication where you can do a deep dive into roleplays. Eva AI provides 24/7 comfort with tailored responses and emotional check-ins.


YOU CAN TRY: evaapp.ai

Lex

Lex

While not purely AI-driven, Lex uses smart algorithms to help queer folks connect beyond dating. Through text-based posts and natural language processing, the app matches people based on shared interests — activism to art. It’s a safe space for building community.

YOU CAN TRY: lex.lgbt

Evolve

Pic Courtesy/Instagram@evolveappPic Courtesy/Instagram@evolveapp

This wellness app uses AI to offer therapy-based journalling, mood tracking, and affirmations. It includes dedicated content for LGBTQiA+ users, addressing identity struggles, coming out, and emotional resilience. Its chatbot-style interface makes it easy to open up and reflect even without access to a therapist.

YOU CAN TRY: evolveinc.io

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Artificial Intelligence Mental Health Lifestyle news culture news LGBTQIA+

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK