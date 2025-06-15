Focusing on mental health with a meaningful connection, here are three apps using AI to support queer individuals in unique ways

Representational pic/iStock

Artificial Intelligence is becoming an unexpected but powerful ally to the LGBTQiA+ community. Tech today can give you a sense of comfort and safety. Focusing on mental health with a meaningful connection, here are three apps using AI to support queer individuals in unique ways.

Eva AI

Designed for the LGBTQiA+ community, Eva AI is an AI-powered virtual partner, judgement-free and private. It offers anonymous, chat-based communication where you can do a deep dive into roleplays. Eva AI provides 24/7 comfort with tailored responses and emotional check-ins.

YOU CAN TRY: evaapp.ai

Lex

While not purely AI-driven, Lex uses smart algorithms to help queer folks connect beyond dating. Through text-based posts and natural language processing, the app matches people based on shared interests — activism to art. It’s a safe space for building community.

YOU CAN TRY: lex.lgbt

Evolve

Pic Courtesy/Instagram@evolveapp

This wellness app uses AI to offer therapy-based journalling, mood tracking, and affirmations. It includes dedicated content for LGBTQiA+ users, addressing identity struggles, coming out, and emotional resilience. Its chatbot-style interface makes it easy to open up and reflect even without access to a therapist.

YOU CAN TRY: evolveinc.io