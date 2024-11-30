The esoteric modality has been anointed Cambridge Dictionary Word of the Year 2024. But it isn’t the only spiritual tool for self-discovery to have re-surfaced lately

Aarti Kalro, a crystal alchemist, at her store in Bandra West. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The universe has spoken: Manifest, once a common verb, has been elevated to Word of the Year by the Cambridge Dictionary. This can only be interpreted as a massive cultural shift in how we view spirituality, personal growth, and even reality itself. From crystal enthusiasts to tarot readers, the era of alternative forms of spirituality, healing and self-discovery has taken centre stage.

While alternative forms of spirituality, healing and connecting with nature are rooted in ancient traditions and cultures, there’s rebirth and reshaping in the digital age. A simple search will take you to a list of books on Manifestation, on Goodreads and throws up 75,372 results.

Tasseography practitioner Ekta Sunil Thaker preps for a tea leaf reading session at her Ghatkopar office. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Despite concerns, there is a growing recognition that spirituality—especially in alternative forms—has the power to address and soothe the deepest existential questions. Who am I? Why am I here? How do I heal from my past? These are questions that every religion, philosophy, and spiritual tradition attempts to answer. In a time when many feel disconnected from traditional structures of belief, alternative spirituality offers a flexible, accessible avenue for exploring them.

For many Indians, manifestation is a modern twist on an ancient practice. According to Chetna Chakravarthy, a manifestation and relationship coach, “The Indian word for manifestation is mannat, and ‘mannat mangna’ involves a pact with the divine,” Individuals promise to give back to the divinity when their wishes or desires are fulfilled, often through action or material offerings.

It isn’t as simple as wishing and praying for something to happen. Chakravarthy emphasises that it requires surrender—a process of releasing fears, hesitations, and doubts to something greater. “Manifestation is about belief,” she notes. “You have to believe in what you want, and then you must trust yourself enough to take action.”

The commercialisation and rebranding of “mannat” has both pros and cons. On one hand, it has made spiritual practices more accessible, creating a shared global language that transcends geographical boundaries. People now turn to Instagram and YouTube for spiritual guidance. Manifestation circles, online crystal healing workshops, and group dance therapy sessions have proliferated, creating a worldwide community of people who share a common interest in spiritual growth.

Chetna Chakravarthy

On the other hand, the overwhelming presence of misinformation and commodified spirituality can dilute the authenticity of these practices. Blaming “Mercury retrograde” for all aspects of failure or posts about “manifesting your soulmate” within seven days can be both frustrating and misleading.

Chakravarthy cautions —“You need to decipher between intuition and delusion,” she advises. For example, seeing the angel numbers 11:11 on the clock on your phone repeatedly isn’t necessarily a divine sign; it’s likely the brain’s tendency to notice patterns. “True signs manifest in varied and meaningful ways,” Chakravarthy explains. They show up in different contexts, such as on a scratch card or a bank transaction, not just on your phone screen at the same time every day.

Zia Nath emphasizes on the conncection between the mind, body, and spirit; Zohra Shakti believes that the artistic representation of each deck is unique; Lavanya Arora, tarot card reader, says that tarot is about reflection

“As a relationship coach, I often get asked how to manifest love,” she says. “The first step is believing love exists. You also need to actively pursue it—if you’re not going out, meeting people, or even letting your friends and family set you up, you’re not going to find anyone because no one is going to show up on your doorstep.”

Citing the famous Shah Rukh Khan dialogue, “Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har jurre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai”, Chakravarthy highlights that the essence is, if you genuinely desire something, the universe will conspire to make it happen. But there is a fine line between “shiddat” or passion, and obsession. “The key to manifestation lies in commitment and passion—not obsession and stubbornness,” she underlines.

(left) Zia Nath’s spirituality extends to dance and is deeply influenced by Sufi, Zen, and Osho’s teachings; (right) Aaditya Shah, the co-founder of Rock and Anchor

She also addresses a common misconception. “Many overthink while manifesting,” she explains. “The universe is not a copy editor. It doesn’t matter how you write your goals, where you write them—your intention is what matters. The universe isn’t judging bad spelling; it’s responding to pure intentions.”

According to a report published by Transparency Market Research, the global crystal market was valued at over R400 crore in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9 per cent from 2024 to 2034. According to another report published by TechSci Research the gobal tarot cards market was valued at around R120 crore in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 3 per cent through 2029.

The booming market for esoteric spiritual tools such as crystals and tarot cards is reflective of the demand for these practices. Tarot cards, traditionally associated with divination and fortune-telling, have transcended their historical roots to become a cultural phenomenon. The success of social media influencers and spiritual entrepreneurs demonstrates that there is a growing, highly engaged audience seeking more than just material wealth.

For Lavanya Arora, a tarot practitioner, reading cards is less about mystical predictions and more about self-reflection. “Tarot is about gaining clarity about your emotions and understanding patterns in your life,” she explains.

“When I meet sceptics, I tell them to move beyond the confines of the rational mind and the five senses to remind oneself that our spirit is always talking to us and guiding us in different ways,” says Zohra Shakti, a Tarot Priestess, Crystal Therapist, Spiritual Coach, whose predictions have been carried in international magazines.

Arora holds that tarot is unique in its adaptability. Unlike traditional astrology, which often requires strict adherence to a belief system, tarot provides immediate, personal insights that help individuals make informed decisions. She’s worked with clients from fields such as engineering, who were initially doubtful about tarot but later found it to be a valuable tool for self-discovery. “It’s about reflection, not prediction,” Arora notes.

Tarot cards are also a form of artistic expression. The decks come in various forms, some of the most popular being Rider Waite Smith and the Wild Unknown, among many others. Each has unique and carefully created artwork representing different meanings. “Each deck is unique” says Shakti. “I use different decks because each artistic representation of each deck is unique. Before any reading, I see what deck I am intuitively drawn to, and this ensures accuracy.”

Tasseography or tea leaf reading, which dates back to ancient China, involves interpreting patterns left by tea leaves or coffee grounds. Ekta Sunil Thaker, a practitioner, says, “in today’s world, we accumulate so much negative energy. Tasseography is a way of reflecting inward, helping align your energy and reconnecting with your true self.” To Thaker, reading tea leaves offers a therapeutic form of clarity.

Thaker, who mostly practises Tasseography at events such as weddings functions and corporate parties, also places importance on trusting one’s intuition. “Everyone is born with it. Tea leaf reading is just a way of channelling that energy,” she shares.

For many spiritual seekers, reconnecting with nature is an essential aspect of their healing journey. Aaditya Shah, the co-founder of Rock and Anchor, an eco-adventure start-up, has built his business on the belief that nature is a form of spiritual healing that restores balance and gives emotional grounding.

“Hiking, for me, is a journey of both outward exploration and inward reflection. Walking through trails fosters a meditative state where the mind slows down, creating space for healing and introspection.”

His eco-adventures offer people a chance to reconnect with the purity and simplicity of nature. “People are realising that true growth and healing often comes from stepping back and reconnecting with what’s simple and pure, or like I call it ‘haryali’,” he says. “This shift reflects a deeper desire for spiritual and emotional reconnection.

Craniosacral Therapy (BCST) as practised by Zia Nath for over 22 years, is one that emphasises the relationship between form and function. “The body is designed to function in health, not disease. By supporting the body’s alignment, we support its overall health,” says Nath. The craniosacral system regulates the circulation of cerebrospinal fluid, which supports all bodily functions. This approach aligns closely with ancient beliefs about the interconnectedness of mind, body, and spirit.

Also a dancer, Nath’s spiritual practices, deeply influenced by Sufi, Zen, and Osho’s teachings, reflect this philosophy. Nath is a meeting point between these therapeutic and dance practices: “While they are different paths, they converge within me—there is a synergy. Dance brings grace and harmony, while therapeutics aligns the body for health.”

Crystals, too, are undergoing a resurgence in popularity as a form of energetic healing. Aarti Kalro, a crystal alchemist, shares—“Crystals have unique vibrations that can help rebalance the energy in our bodies,” she explains. To her, crystals are a powerful tool for initiating healing, but she stresses that they should be used alongside other practices such as meditation “Crystals are not a replacement for medical treatment,” she clarifies.

Over time, Kalro incorporated Akashic readings into her practice, which are a tool to explore a soul’s journey across lifetimes, offering insights into relationships, challenges, and karmic patterns.

Kalro holds that life is not about labelling events ‘positive’ or ‘negative’ but recognising them as essential experiences. Through this perspective, hardships are not punishments “but opportunities for self-awareness, acceptance, and resilience,” she continues.

This approach aligns deeply with German thinker Friedrich Nietzsche’s philosophy, which posits that traditional constructs of “good” and “bad” are inherently human-made. Nietzsche challenges the moral dichotomies that often limit our understanding of life, suggesting instead that every experience is an opportunity for growth and transformation.

What once lived in the fringes of society is now a mainstream movement, taking on new forms in the digital age. While the rituals may have changed, their underlying messages remain the same: trust, balance, and growth are the keys to spiritual and personal transformation.