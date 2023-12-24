Curated list of events to make the most of your Christmas in Mumbai

And don’t miss the character parade a magical play that brings the spirit of Christmas alive

Hamley’s Wonderland is a tribute to the magic of childhood. Catch Santa and his elves, a 3D circus, and the LEGO playground. And don’t miss the character parade—a magical play that brings the spirit of Christmas alive.

WHEN: Till December 31

WHERE: Jio Garden, Gate No. 3, BKC

PRICE: Rs 1,199 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Hear the tales behind the tunes

At Mai Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon, Javed Akhtar, the maestro behind some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable lyrics, will tell the stories behind the creation of these timeless melodies. There will also be live musical performances by singers Meiyang Chang & Jhanvi Shrimankar.

WHEN: 29 December

WHERE: Shanmukhananda Hall

PRICE: Rs 400 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Enjoy Christmas movies under the stars

SCC Sky Cinema is hosting Christmas movie nights for couples or families, with one of the cult faves: Home Alone 2. Snuggle up with a blanket and a mug of cocoa and watch the McCallister family get up to their usual holiday antics.

WHEN: December 25, 7 PM

WHERE: Infiniti Mall, Malad

PRICE: Rs 450 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Silent days and nights

For those wanting to get a head-start to preparing for the year ahead, attend Let’s Meditate, a guided sound healing session on Christmas Day. The session will help you recognise your inner needs, refresh and re-energise yourself to conduct goal-setting for 2024.

WHEN: December 25, 5 to 6 PM

WHERE: Saroj Sadan, Shivaji Park

PRICE: Rs 950 onwards

TO BOOK: allevents.in

Christmas crafts for kiddos

School’s out and the kiddos need to keep their creative hands and minds engaged. Sign them up for All Things Christmas, a fun series of workshops where they get to craft cushions, decorate candles, and make their own snow globes.

WHEN: Till December 31, 1 PM onwards

WHERE: Phoenix Market City, Kurla

PRICE: Rs 199 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

Make your cake, and eat it too

Tired of all those jazzy bakery cakes and want to make your own from scratch? The Culinary Craft’s four-day cake making course can help. You’ll learn to make the classic chocolate cake, a rainbow cake, a fruit gateau, and a funky zebra torte, among others.

WHEN: December 26, 10 PM

WHERE: Culinary Craft, Powai

PRICE: Rs 8550 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Christmas Carols at MuSo

To make every child’s voice heard and validated, Museum of Solutions puts them centre stage and gives them a place to perform their heart out. Watch as they immerse you in the enchanting melodies of Christmas tunes and create magical memories. Children can also bring their creativity to life and pen down heartfelt letters to Santa.

WHEN: Ongoing

WHERE: Victoria House, Lower Parel

PRICE: Rs 1,298 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com