Getting sweaty with Svety: This dance class in Mumbai aims to help you sculpt your body

It’s a tough class that uses dance techniques to stretch out your body. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Take a sip of water now, and go to the loo, because once class starts, there won’t be any breaks,” says Svetana Kanwar as she begins her Dance Sculpt class at 11 am on a Wednesday. It’s her way of warning you that you aren’t ready for this class—it’s not an easy peasy dance class—it’s aimed at sculpting and hence, there needs to be some chipping away.

I have attended class with Kanwar before, when she taught me street jazz as an instructor with Astad Deboo’s company, Danceworx, six years ago. It’s this training as a dancer that she gets to this class—the exercises are based on the warm up dancers do before they pirouette, and jump across rooms. She’s been dancing for 16 years and it shows—her energy levels don’t dip even as the rest of the class strains to catch up.

The class starts with a little bit of cardio (well, to be honest, at the pace the class moved, we felt like we ran a marathon), and then moves on to leg and core work, also adding bit of arm and shoulder workout. It’s a full-body routine, and you will feel your muscles screaming—and then getting supple as they are stretched to their limit.



It’s a tough class—and it’s hard to keep up as a 42-year-old chubby body—but prior dance training, and a daily active lifestyle helps. But it’s hot, fast sweaty and as the class progresses, I feel the intense need to find a bed and collapse. But Kanwar’s energy is contagious and she revs us up and we keep going—sometimes falling, sometimes collapsing, sometimes slipping—but all the time, having fun.

The last 10 minutes of the class are dedicated to a little dancing—with easy steps that everyone can pick up. The bodies are warm now, and movement is easier. We sway, and feel the satisfaction one feels after you know you have burn the calories of that parantha(s) you ate all week. If It’s a tough class, but it’s worth it—especially if you are looking for two sessions a week that work the length and breadth of your body, and also add a bounce to your life. So, sign up, and great ready to sweat it out.

Classes start April 1

Offline: Meraki Performing Arts Studio, Andheri West

Online: Zoom

Time: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 pm to 9.10 pm

CALL: 9892628821, @dancesculpt on Instagram