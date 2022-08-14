Good thoughts, great food

There’s nothing quite like a splendid new year meal with your loved ones. Feast on these special Parsi delicacies

Have a feast

Raise a toast to good times with a lavish Parsi bhonu at Gallops. Each dish on the menu has been curated with an authentic flair and has a quirky name. Pestonji’s chutney pattice, Aflatoon akuri, Faredoon na farcha, Sexy salli boti, among others. End your meal on a sweet note with Udvada nu sancha nu mango

ice cream, dudh na puff and Parsi Dairy Farm kulfi.

Gallops

WHERE: Mahalaxmi Racecourse

WHEN: Till August 21

PRICE: Rs 250 onwards

CALL: 69600111

Vegan take on classic

Parsi cuisine is conventionally synonymous with non-vegetarian dishes, often leaving the vegetarians curious of what some dishes might taste like. Love is Green is a humble cloud kitchen that aspires to bring healthy, plant-based, vegetarian variants of meat-oriented cuisines. Their Parsi New Year menu has home recipes that have been passed down through generations with vegetarian and mock meat variants of items like mutton pulao, berry pulao, salli chicken that are usually served at Parsi weddings, navroz and navjotes.

Love is Green

WHERE: Lower Parel

PRICE: Rs 49 onwards

CALL: 9653319324

Bring out the bhonu

Pre-book your bhonu at this modern-day Parsi café with veg options that include kera-na-kebab, patrani paneer, beans, saria papad, lagan-nu-achar, osh-e-meer, roti, kopra pak, maari gold shake among others. In the non-vegetarian option, there’s creamy fish kebab, atheli chicken lollipop, chicken-pineapple salad, guava mutton curry, kaju chicken, and tur dal pulao.

SodaBottleOpenerWala

WHERE: At BKC and

Thane outlets

WHEN: Till August 16

PRICE: Rs 850 onwards

CALL: 9702026088

Simple pleasures

Get the perfect taste of home with Dadar Parsi Colony’s favourite Meher Sinor’s navroz menu. There is sev, achar, rotlis, mutton pulao dar, jardaloo ma chicken, mince cutlets, fried pomfret, custard and a drink.

Sweet Memories

WHERE: Dadar

WHEN: Till August 16

PRICE: Rs 1,800

CALL: 9702026088

Home treats

Order in Navroz lunch combos from Bhonaita Wadia and her mum Praveen rustomjee. They have a menu that includes mutton pulao or country chicken masala, masala dar, fish fingers, and choco chip mousse. For vegetarians, there is a spread of parsi sagan nu sev, veg pulao, masla dar, and hara bhara kabab.

Paradise Eateries

WHERE: Bharucha Baug, Andheri

WHEN: Till August 16

PRICE: Rs 550 onwards

CALL: 7738566930

Crowd favourites

The Navroz menu at Bawa Zest is quite a spread. We asked Perizad Zorabian for her favourites, and she recommended chicken Russian pattice, chicken farcha, mince kababs, lacy cutlets, chicken salli jardaloo, pulao and patra ni macchi, along with lagan nu custard, of course.

Bawa Zest by Cheron

WHERE: At BKC and Thane outlets

WHEN: Till August 16

PRICE: Rs 50 onwards

CALL: 9702026088