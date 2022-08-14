Good thoughts, great food

There’s nothing quite like a splendid new year meal with your loved ones. Feast on these special Parsi delicacies
Representative Image
Have a feast
Raise a toast to good times with a lavish Parsi bhonu at Gallops. Each dish on the menu has been curated with an authentic flair and has a quirky name. Pestonji’s chutney pattice, Aflatoon akuri, Faredoon na farcha, Sexy salli boti, among others. End your meal on a sweet note with Udvada nu sancha nu mango
ice cream, dudh na puff and Parsi Dairy Farm kulfi.
>>>
Gallops
WHERE: Mahalaxmi Racecourse
WHEN: Till August 21
PRICE: Rs 250 onwards
CALL: 69600111
Vegan take on classic
Parsi cuisine is conventionally synonymous with non-vegetarian dishes, often leaving the vegetarians curious of what some dishes might taste like. Love is Green is a humble cloud kitchen that aspires to bring healthy, plant-based, vegetarian variants of meat-oriented cuisines. Their Parsi New Year menu has home recipes that have been passed down through generations with vegetarian and mock meat variants of items like mutton pulao, berry pulao, salli chicken that are usually served at Parsi weddings, navroz and navjotes.
>>>
Love is Green
WHERE: Lower Parel
PRICE: Rs 49 onwards
CALL: 9653319324
Bring out the bhonu
Pre-book your bhonu at this modern-day Parsi café with veg options that include kera-na-kebab, patrani paneer, beans, saria papad, lagan-nu-achar, osh-e-meer, roti, kopra pak, maari gold shake among others. In the non-vegetarian option, there’s creamy fish kebab, atheli chicken lollipop, chicken-pineapple salad, guava mutton curry, kaju chicken, and tur dal pulao.
>>>
SodaBottleOpenerWala
WHERE: At BKC and
Thane outlets
WHEN: Till August 16
PRICE: Rs 850 onwards
CALL: 9702026088
Simple pleasures
Get the perfect taste of home with Dadar Parsi Colony’s favourite Meher Sinor’s navroz menu. There is sev, achar, rotlis, mutton pulao dar, jardaloo ma chicken, mince cutlets, fried pomfret, custard and a drink.
>>>
Sweet Memories
WHERE: Dadar
WHEN: Till August 16
PRICE: Rs 1,800
CALL: 9702026088
Home treats
Order in Navroz lunch combos from Bhonaita Wadia and her mum Praveen rustomjee. They have a menu that includes mutton pulao or country chicken masala, masala dar, fish fingers, and choco chip mousse. For vegetarians, there is a spread of parsi sagan nu sev, veg pulao, masla dar, and hara bhara kabab.
>>>
Paradise Eateries
WHERE: Bharucha Baug, Andheri
WHEN: Till August 16
PRICE: Rs 550 onwards
CALL: 7738566930
Crowd favourites
The Navroz menu at Bawa Zest is quite a spread. We asked Perizad Zorabian for her favourites, and she recommended chicken Russian pattice, chicken farcha, mince kababs, lacy cutlets, chicken salli jardaloo, pulao and patra ni macchi, along with lagan nu custard, of course.
>>>
Bawa Zest by Cheron
WHERE: At BKC and Thane outlets
WHEN: Till August 16
PRICE: Rs 50 onwards
CALL: 9702026088