Looking for styling tips on Instagram? Here are some accounts men can follow

Looking to elevate your wardrobe and cultivate a more polished look for that perfect, gentlemanly appearance? These Instagram accounts share sharp advice for everyday dressing and special occasions, with tips about blazers, suits and even shoes.

Articles of Style @articlesofstyle

Founded by Dan Trepanier, who is considered an authority on menswear, Articles of Style provides in-depth content. We love them for their detailed infographics explainig types of suit lapels, plus a video guide on how to properly care for leather shoes.

He Spoke Style @hespokestyle

Focusing on a clean and minimal aesthetic, He Spoke Style has tips for building a wardrobe with basics, while also slipping in the odd post about a good cocktail for a gentleman to sport at a party. Their recommended looks include a blazer over a simple t-shirt, with sneakers to boot.

Men With Class @menwithclass

This account is brimming with menswear inspo, from formal suits to trendy streetwear. It’s ideal if you want a mix of classic and contemporary styles, like a double-breasted suit or how to rock the latest sneaker trends.

The Idle Man @theidleman

The Idle Man focuses on timeless staples and outfit breakdowns. For example, one of their posts showcases a perfectly tailored navy blazer paired with three different trouser and shirt combinations.

Dapper Classic @dapperclassic

This account offers tips for incorporating classic pieces into modern looks, like versatile suits and polished casual wear; crisp white shirts tucked into chinos; or how a well-fitting jacket can be paired with tailored joggers.