This musical performance in Mumbai is a tribute to Tawaifs, the skilled courtesans of yore

A musical ensemble pays tribute to the art of tawaifs, tracing Indian classical music from the kothas of yore

(Right) Avanti Patel and Rutuja Lad performing O Gaanewali at NCPA last year

Did you know that many of the tawaifs (courtesans), who regaled aristocrats, soldiers and well-to-do people of the society with their soulful music, graceful dance and role in transference of culture to many Hindustani homes, had also a pertinent role to play in the freedom struggle? Around the time freedom fighters were levelling up against the mighty British Raj, these courtesans turned their homes, which were then called kothas, into safe havens for brave Indian men to take refuge in, until they could reappear on the movement’s scene. But their contribution largely went unnoticed. Now a musical ensemble, O Gaanewali, is doing its two-bits to bring back focus on the contributions made by these yesteryear artistes on the dance, music and cultural scene of the Southeast-Asian society.

“The role of the tawaifs in the freedom struggle has been almost wiped off from our history books,” rues Avanti Patel, a Hindustani classical and semi-classical vocalist, composer and playback singer. She adds that even “the art aspect of their lives has been maligned and reduced to what society deems is uncouth”. This mehfil will then give audience a taste of thumri, dadra, hori, jhoola, chaiti and ghazals, as an ode to the forgotten songstresses—Gauhar Jaan, Janakibai, Raasoolan Bai and Begum Akhtar.

Fascinated by the lives of the tawaifs, Patel designed the 120-minute long show during the COVID-19 lockdown. “The show was only an idea, when Mumbai-based Harkat Studios announced a grant for artistes. I pitched O Gaanewali. The first three shows were performed virtually due to COVID-19. The first offline mehfil was held last year at NCPA,” she says.

O Gaanewali will be performed thrice this month at various locations, celebrating Women’s Day and Holi through its renditions. A special Hori thumri—a semi-classical act, has been added in. Patel insists that the musical show will not be a linear act where the artistes perform in isolation on stage and the audience only absorbs it while listening to the songs. “It [the show] follows the baithak style and stays true to it all through,” she explains, adding that, “we talk to the audience, interact with them and tell stories.” The act also ensures that right from the stage decor to the costumes, everything is period-appropriate.

The ensemble will be led by Patel along with Rutuja Lad, a classical vocalist. Accompanying them on the tabla will be Akshay Jadhav, Apoorva Petkar on the harmonium and Vanraj Shastri on the Sarangi. It is directed by Mallika Singh and Meghana AT.

When: March 5, 7 PM at Art and Charlie, 71A Pali Village, Bandra West

March 8, 8.30 PM at Prabodhankar Thackeray Mini Auditorium, Borivli

March 11, 8.30 PM at Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Mini Auditorium, Thane

To book: artandcharlie.com, and ticketkhidakee.com