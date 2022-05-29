Happy feet

Get your kicks cleaned with these speciality laundry services

Representative Image

Millennials are turning into sneaker heads, spending upwards of R15,000 on a pair of limited edition Air Jordans or Yeezys’. And given the price tags, they need extra attention to keep them white or clean. Before you pack your statement kicks off for the monsoon, here are a few shoe laundries in the city that will clean them up for you.

Leave no stains

Established by trained shoe experts, Futstep goes in deep to clean or dry launder shoes, inside out. They clean the laces and insoles separately, spray on shoe deodorant on the inner and far-reaching areas, as well as remove stains. They also press-paste outsoles, machine stitch tears, undertake minor touch-ups with professional shoe paint, and replace insoles and laces.

>>>

Cost : Rs 749 for dry-cleaning and Rs 999 colour correction

Address: Workshop at Akurli Road, Lokhandwala Township, Kandivili East

Contact: 7720071777, futstep.in

15 steps to perfection

ShoeVival follows a 15-step process to wash, clean, deodorise, disinfect, sterilise, de-silt, and restore the colour of your favourite kicks. They also carry out minor repairs.

>>>

Cost : Starting at Rs 349 per pair

Address: Pick up and drop service

Contact: 80970 06111, shoelaundry.com

Not just shoes

Glow Shoe Laundry in Bhandup based laundry handles shoes across various materials. From leather to suede to canvas, they bring back life into all. Like everyone else, they too undertake minor repairs and colour correction. They also help you restore leather jackets, belts or even bags.

>>>

Cost : Rs 350 per pair + Rs 100 pickup (across Mumbai)

Address: Glow Shoe Laundry, Office-2, Faizullah Estate, Jamil Nagar Road, Ekta Police Station, Bhandup west

Contact: 9222736683, glowshoelaundry.com

Premium shoes need premium care

Based out of Bandra, Reboot works with shoes across brands and even repairs them. They restore kicks to their original state, buffing up scruffs and chipping, and mending soles. They are experts at handling premium shoes made from leather or suede, and accept bulk orders too.

>>>

Cost : Rs 400 per pair

Address: 325, Siffin Apt, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Bandra West

Contact: 9819800334, @reboot_bandra (INSTAGRAM)