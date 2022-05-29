Breaking News
Aircraft with 22 persons, including 4 Indians, goes missing in Nepal
Consumed 'ganja' in US for relief from sleeping disorder: Aryan Khan told NCB
Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra: State health department
Mumbai Crime: Ola cab driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old
Women workers in UP won't work after 7 pm: Yogi govt
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Happy feet

Happy feet

Updated on: 29 May,2022 09:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kasturi Gadge |

Top

Get your kicks cleaned with these speciality laundry services

Happy feet

Representative Image


Millennials are turning into sneaker heads, spending upwards of R15,000 on a pair of limited edition Air Jordans or Yeezys’. And given the price tags, they need extra attention to keep them white or clean. Before you pack your statement kicks off for the monsoon, here are a few shoe laundries in the city that will clean them up for you.

Leave no stains 




Established by trained shoe experts, Futstep goes in deep to clean or dry launder shoes, inside out. They clean the laces and insoles separately, spray on shoe deodorant on the inner and far-reaching areas, as well as remove stains. They also press-paste outsoles, machine stitch tears, undertake minor touch-ups with professional shoe paint, and replace insoles and laces.
>>>
Cost : Rs 749 for dry-cleaning and Rs 999 colour correction
Address: Workshop at Akurli Road, Lokhandwala Township, Kandivili East
Contact: 7720071777, futstep.in


15 steps to perfection

ShoeVival follows a 15-step process to wash, clean, deodorise, disinfect, sterilise, de-silt, and restore the colour of your favourite kicks. They also carry out minor repairs.  
>>>
Cost : Starting at Rs 349 per pair
Address: Pick up and drop service  
Contact: 80970 06111, shoelaundry.com

Not just shoes

Glow Shoe Laundry in Bhandup based laundry handles shoes across various materials. From leather to suede to canvas, they bring back life into all. Like everyone else, they too undertake minor repairs and colour correction. They also help you restore leather jackets, belts or even bags. 
>>>
Cost : Rs 350 per pair + Rs 100 pickup (across Mumbai) 
Address: Glow Shoe Laundry, Office-2, Faizullah Estate, Jamil Nagar Road, Ekta Police Station, Bhandup west 
Contact: 9222736683, glowshoelaundry.com

Premium shoes need premium care

Based out of Bandra, Reboot works with shoes across brands and even repairs them. They restore kicks to their original state, buffing up scruffs and chipping, and mending soles. They are experts at handling premium shoes made from leather or suede, and accept bulk orders too.
>>>
Cost : Rs 400 per pair
Address: 325, Siffin Apt, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Bandra West 
Contact: 9819800334, @reboot_bandra (INSTAGRAM)

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK