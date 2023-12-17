Have yourself a very mini Christmas

We’re ooh-ing and aah-ing over the tiny ceramic teapots, metal ramekins, and glass crockery that she uses to stir up her tiny creations

The bells are a-ringing, heralding Christmas cheer, and ’tis the season to focus on whipping batter for rum-and-raisins cake and stirring the dough for delish marzipans. Take a break from making your sweets and savouries and binge-watch Ally Duncan’s miniature cake bake-offs.

Adorable and delectable, the pastry chef’s Christmas cakes are bite-sized (literally) and are baked in a barbie-esque oven with candles. We’re ooh-ing and aah-ing over the tiny ceramic teapots, metal ramekins, and glass crockery that she uses to stir up her tiny creations. In another video, she also made treats for Santa: small, button-sized sugar cookies, replete with baby Christmas mugs and a glass of mini-milk. Santa may not be satisfied by the delicacies, but we sure are.

@sugarpusher; Instagram

Sing your heart out

The most memorable time leading up to Christmas is the bustle and chatter around the house, the smell of cakes baking, and the cosy tunes of carols and songs resounding in the background. This Christmas-themed YouTube channel, aptly named Cozy Christmas Music, has classics and contemporary festive music for the season. Each video has a static picture, either of a mini carousel or a snow-globe or something very Christmassy, and it’s the perfect playlist to put on while you go about your work at home. Favourites include Angels We Have Heard on High, lofi remixes, and I Heard The Bells on Christmas. Happy festive listening!

Festive danglers

It’s the season to celebrate and dance away on Christmas nights, and you want your ears to twinkle with sparkly adornments and your wrists to shine with charms. Fortunately, there’s no deaerth of Christmas-themed jewellery. Try out Pretty Much Store’s unique sets of watch charms and Christmas dangle earrings. Delicate and elegant, these adornments feature themes of the season, including beaded bow earrings, snow globe and Christmas tree watch charms, and tiny, adorable wreath earrings (Starting at Rs 100). They also sell niche Christmas decor and ornaments, like glitter string balls and wooden snowflakes. If you prefer something that makes more of a statement, choose from polymer clay jeweller Aastha Mahajan’s Christmas earrings. Red-and-white Candy canes, glittery Christmas sweaters, and snowmen abound—or if you want to go all out, try her forest-green silk bows instead.

@_prettymuchstore_; Instagram

@asraa_by_aasthamahajan; Instagram