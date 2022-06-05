Breaking News
Hello sunshine!

Updated on: 05 June,2022 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nasrin Modak Siddiqi |

Catch the last of the summer skies before monsoon hits and sends us back indoors

Hello sunshine!

Representative Image


Nostalgic notes

Air-conditioned cabanas are back at Gallops for a one-of-a-kind outdoor dining experience with lush green views of the Mahalaxmi Race Course and the city skyline. A specially curated summer cocktail menu includes frozen pineapple mojito, and smoked negroni.
>>>
WHEN: 12 pm to 12 am
WHERE: Gallops, Via Gate 1, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi
CALL: 269600111




Getting a high!


Asilo, the highest rooftop place in the country (on level 38) offers great food and drinks, and breath-taking vistas. No wonder it is one of the most sought-after luxurious destinations to watch a sunset. Try their portobello, truffle and manchego bites and white truffle manhattan for sure.
>>>
WHEN: 5 pm to 12 am  
WHERE: Asilo, Level 38, The St. Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel, Mumbai
CALL: 9833240930

Perfect sundowners

The seafront deck at Estella is an experience for all the senses. The unmatched view of the day ending and dining under the stars is surreal. Enjoy meals made from the catch of the day, juicy meats or delicate hand-made ravioli. Their list of classic cocktails adds to the drama. 
>>>
WHEN: 6 pm to 1  am
WHERE: Estella, Nichani Kutir Building, Juhu Tara Rd, Juhu
CALL: 7999998212

Eclectic fun

Balsa, a tapas and tropical bar is perfect for unwinding after work. Our vote goes to their goat cheese tartine, truffle, and parmesan shoestring pommes frites and spaghetti with plant-based meatballs. Balsa Belle, their signature berry drink is a must-try! 
>>>
WHEN: 12 pm to 12 am
WHERE: Balsa, Utopia, Gate 4, Opposite Smaaash Go Karting, Kamala mills. Lower Parel
CALL: 8657929833

Bank on this!

Merging the ambience of a carnival with delicious meals, the eating out experience at Bar Bank goes beyond one cuisine, dish, or drink. The city needs more food trucks and open-air restaurants where you can bring your furry friend as well.
>>>
WHEN: 12 pm to 1.30 am
WHERE: Bar Bank, Opp Ramada, Juhu
CALL: 70391703

