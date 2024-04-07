Expert tips on how to effectively use ChatGPT to make daily tasks simple

ChatGPT is the new AI assistant in town, helping with resumes, social media posts, and streamline LinkedIn content. Experts tell us tips and tricks for making it work for you

Shruti Mishra, Sowmiya Skandan and Kajal Andani

Your own personal writing assistant; A combination of Wikipedia and Word; and A time saver—these are some of the descriptions AI experts used for ChatGPT. We ask them how to incorporate it into our daily lives.

‘It’s the new Google’

Shruti Mishra, AI and tech content creator

Shruti Mishra, who ranks among LinkedIn’s Top AI Voices, says she stopped using Google after she came across ChatGPT in 2022. The Bengaluru-based AI content creator realised it was a better search engine. The secret, she says, lies in training the system to respond to specific prompts.

Mishra, who took up courses to learn prompt engineering, suggests learning how to prompt before you start using ChatGPT. Some examples of prompts for a job hunt are: Enhance profile for job hunting, focusing on [Title] role in [Specific Industry/Field]. Highlight experience in [Specific Field/Technology] to attract recruiters at [Company]. On X, she posts specific prompts for different types of situations, with step-by-step videos.

ChatGPT can be used for almost every purpose—to create content, write LinkedIn posts, or emails. “It makes you more productive because access to information is fast compared to browsing and it’s easy to learn about new topics in less time,” she says.

She suggests using a combination of AI tools such as Taplio, which is useful for carousel posts for LinkedIn, and Predis AI, to upscale one’s social media content strategy and to use the right trending keywords. Tweet Hunter and Hype Fury can be used to create, schedule, and automate social media marketing posts on X.

‘Customise output according to your personality’

Sowmiya Skandan, Founder of Just Ping

“AI tools are great for those with a language barrier,” says Sowmiya Skandan, the founder of AI-based hiring platform Just Ping. “If you struggle with English, use ChatGPT to type out a CV, a cover letter or even just a WhatsApp message. I still use ChatGPT to make my thoughts more concise,” the Singapore-based project management professional says. However, she warns against relying too often on it, at the risk of sounding impersonal, and says it’s better suited at the application stage of a job or project.

Skandan says another use can be creating text content for LinkedIn. “Something holds you back if you feel you can’t write well. Now everybody has the tools to write posts.” The trick is to not immediately copy-paste the first output you receive, but reading through it and making note of inconsistencies or points that appear vague. She also recommends comparing prompts and seeing what responses the system throws up, and combine or customise the output to align with your personality. “There’s a ‘humaniser GPT’ that rephrases the text to make it look like a human wrote it.”

Describing a scenario that works best for her, she says, “For example, I won’t just say, ‘Write an email to my HR informing them of my resignation’. I’d include more details such as who I am and why I am resigning. The prompt would read more like: ‘Write a polite email to the HR of ‘X’ company informing them of my resignation for ‘XX’ reasons.’ The more information you give it, the better the output.”

‘Use a combination of AI tools’

Kajal Andani, digital marketer

Kajal Andani has tried nearly every AI tool out there, and finds ChatGPT to be among the best. The digital marketer, whose Instagram page is dedicated to exploring different types of AI tools, says that it can be a great tool for marketing content. “Writing a blog post, for example, takes three to four hours, but with AI, it will take you only 30 minutes,” she explains. However, she cautions against using the material as is, and suggests viewing it as a research base upon which to build your copy.

She finds the AI tool useful for generating scripts as well, which can be turned into social media content. “To get a great solution, give point-to-point, specific, and accurate information,” she shares. “For example, ‘I am an X content writer, provide me with a script for an Instagram video’.” To refine it further, keep feeding in commands such as ‘Make the script less salesy and more engaging.” Her tips include a 60-40 approach: Rely 60 per cent on the output generated, and make 40 per cent tweaks.

She suggests a combination of AI tools for best outcome. For example, to make the content generated seem less generic, you can use QuillBot to rephrase it uniquely. She recommends Simplified for generating content and images, as well as subtitles for videos, and scheduling posts. Applications like Manychat and Komo are great for replying to comments on social media platforms, a move she says helped make one of her posts viral.