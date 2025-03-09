Holi 2025: Take this virtual tour to learn how the festival is celebrated across India

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 March,2025 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Debjani Paul | debjani.paul@mid-day.com

From swordplay to firewalking, learn more about the many shades of Holi festivities in India

Pic/Getty Images

There’s more to Holi than gulaal and rain dances! Depending on where you are in the country, the festival can look very different—from firewalking in Goa, to “Indian rugby” matches in Manipur, to swordplay in Punjab.


Google Arts and Culture has an online exhibit on the different ways this festival is celebrated from east to west. One of the places the virtual tour takes us to is Manipur, where the Meitei community celebrates Yaoshang. The five-day festivities are marked by colours and contests of athleticism, including the traditional Meitei game of Yubi Lakpi or “Indian rugby”.


On the other end of the country, Punjab celebrates Hola Mohalla with death-defying displays of swordplay and horsemanship. Goa, on the other hand, celebrates the festival of Shigmo across 14 days, with floats, folk dances and firewalking (walking on red-hot embers). We love the fact that it gives us a glimpse of Holi traditions we had no idea about, along with photos and videos. A festival of many hues indeed! 


tinyurl.com/2asck7x6

