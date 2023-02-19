Stock your home bar with these eight spirits from around the world

The Vault Home Bar fest is where you head if you want to shine at your next house party with not-tried-before spirits and fancy barware. Curator Keshav Prakash gives us the low down on eight exciting additions that should make it to your bar

Pic/Anurag Ahire

The pre-cursor to this event was the Vault Biennale, previously held in 2019. Then COVID came calling,” says Keshav Prakash, founder-director of The Vault, city-based import house for world whiskies and fine spirits. “And then there was a shift: People started entertaining at home more than going out. They even stopped travelling for a while. As they worked on their home bars, they realised there was a candy shop to discover out there.”

He is right. The shift to staying in and enjoying a drink in the comfort of her own home has prompted this writer to invest in the good stuff—a never-tried-before whiskey, a minty homegrown gin... yes, please! “There are now so many craft brands, and homegrown delights,” says Prakash, “Also, it’s about offering something different to your guests. The kind of detail that usually goes into food, now goes into stocking the bar as well. It’s a conversation starter: What do you want to drink? It’s become the bookend of home entertainment.” Prakash adds that the festival, which will be held at Jio Garden on February 25 and 26, will also showcase an exquisite collection of Japanese barware. “There are 100 or so new brands to experience, and most can be sampled for free,” he says.



There will almost be 100 new brands to try at the festival curated by Keshav Prakash. Pics/Anurag Ahire

We got Prakash to give us a lowdown on eight of them to add to your bar, and what they are good for.

Basalt Rock Gin, UK

On the north coast of Northern Ireland lies the iconic Giant’s Causeway—40,000 interlocking basalt columns that are the result of an ancient volcanic fissure eruption. At the same location, the makers have a 600-feet-well, where they draw out the purified water. This is filtered again to make the gin, going through a state-of-the-art distilling equipment. This results in a complex and intense flavour. “It’s the perfect sipping gin, and will make for a great martini,” says Prakash.

Tamras Gin, India

“One of the only dedicated gin distilleries in India to have a set-up for this single label, I personally like to use it to make a super chilled martini with a rind of mosambi,” says Prakash. Made in Goa, it starts with the spirit distilled from the finest Punjab rice. Their botanical are sourced and distilled in their small-batch 230-litre Müeller Copper Still, Odysseus. This traditional method ensures an ultra-refined liquid, and a smooth mouth-feel that keeps delicate flavours intact.

Foursquare Spiced, Barbados

Foursquare Spiced Rum is a light brown rum distilled from fermented molasses, and aged in oak barrels. It has a balanced blend of aged rum, cinnamon, vanilla and nutmeg without the addition of sugarcane syrup, which is commonly used in spiced rums. “From the legendary distillery of Barbados, this is the defining label that would mark a rum connoisseur. The Spiced is a cool twist of spirit choice for a negroni or a Hot Toddy,” is Prakash’s advice.



Japanese barware will be up for grabs if you want to diversify your home bar

Two Indies Rum, India

Amrut’s Two Indies rum is made from jaggery. On the nose, it is rich with fresh, slightly grassy cane notes, a deep woodspice aroma and tropical fruit, particularly pineapple and overripe banana. In flavour, it has pickled plantain and olives, varnished cedar, and pistachio nougat with notes of spumoni gelato with nuts, brown spices, hay and raffia. “This hidden gem deserves a spotlight for value and surprise quality,” says Prakash’.

Godawan, India

“Apart from its ethos of saving the highly endangered bird species in India, Godawan is for the next-generation whisky drinker, shunning many myths,” says Prakash. Godawan, Diageo India’s artisanal single malt whisky, is crafted in, inspired by, and dedicated wholeheartedly to Rajasthan. The mercury rising over 100°F, combined with six-row barley that requires less water, helps create a whisky with an incredible depth of flavour, and a rich and complex character.

Ichiros Malt & Grain by Chichibu distillery, Japan

“From one of the few pedigree distilleries in Japan comes this interesting blend of world grains and malt whiskies,” says Prakash about Ichiros. “It has delicate aromas of chamomile, marigold, gardenia, peaches, and apples, undergirded by biscuity cereal notes which transition seamlessly to an elegant palate of vanilla, green apples, malted milk balls, and fresh herbs. The finish has gentle spice that fades into warm chocolate, and it responds well to water.”

Pumori, Small Batch Gin, India

Located in the tropical woodlands of Candepar, Pumori is handcrafted in the family-run Fullarton Distilleries. Christened after Mountt Pumori, the ‘Daughter of the Everest’, this small batch gin earns its character from a bouquet of Himalayan juniper and carefully selected melange of Indian botanical. “Another pedigree gin birthed in Goa but a very serious one and a perfect choice for a negroni considering its spice bouquets,” recommends Prakash.

Chateau Montifaud Majestic XO Cognac, France

Chateau de Montifaud dates back six generations, and Majestic XO is a reflection of one of the older eaux-de-vie (clear, colourless fruit brandy) in the Paradise cellar of their Jarnac estate. As an extra old cognac, it’s aged for at least six years in keeping with French legislation. However, Montifaud are renowned for maturing their spirits well beyond the required period. After artisanal distillation, they are left to sleep in Limousin red oak barrels and then in old French oak casks in their cellars. “Every drop is liquid gold. It’s coming t o India for the first time ever,” says their champion.