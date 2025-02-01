How embracing the great outdoors can help teenagers limit screen time

Connecting with nature, in all its rugged glory, can be the answer to the digital challenges today’s teenagers face

Connecting with the natural world can foster a healthier future for our youth

A month ago, on a chilly Mumbai morning, a group of teenagers gathered at dawn for an adventure-filled trek to Karnala Fort, located in the lush Karnala Bird Sanctuary off Panvel. As they trekked deeper into nature’s embrace, they enjoyed the vibrant bird calls and tackled rocky paths that tested their resilience and heightened their excitement. The climb culminated in stunning views from the summit, where they not only felt a strong sense of achievement but also learnt valuable historical and life lessons. This journey was more than a simple escape from school; it was a transformative experience that left lasting impressions.

Ideally, every child should spend weekends hiking, or engage in outdoor activities daily. However, reality is far different. Today’s adolescents, between 10 and 19, come across challenges such as stress, bullying and intense peer pressure in a world where digital interaction is at an all-time high. A research paper in the International Journal of Psychology, titled Impact of Digital Screen Time on Adolescents, reveals that adolescents, who constitute 20 per cent of India’s population, spend an average of four to five hours daily on digital devices.

Ashima Awasthi, mother of two teenagers; (right) Dr Ranjani Krishnaswamy

It’s undeniable that today’s generation is native to the digital age, in which devices offer unparalleled access to information and connectivity. However, the drawbacks of such pervasive technology are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore, particularly for this age group.

This demographic, in their critical years of self-discovery and career planning, struggles with diminished focus, increased anxiety and a worrying disconnect from the real world.

Manisha Joshi and Salil Kumar

Amid this digital morass, we must consider whether the great outdoors is key to fostering a healthier, more balanced future for our youth. Is banning social media or phones the solution? Can immersing oneself in nature and indulging in outdoor activities be the solution to the digital challenges facing our younger generations?

“The solution to this crisis isn’t about banning social media—it’s about providing alternatives that foster growth, resilience and genuine connection,” asserts Dr Ranjani Krishnaswamy, an educator and director at Dosti Foundation Schools. “Digital devices only bring in a sense of isolation and present a distorted picture of life. On the other hand, the outdoors helps a child build connections in the real world and with real people. As teachers, we should not restrict their learning to book knowledge,” she adds.

Nicholas Conceicao, Executive Director of Outward Bound Singapore

Echoing this sentiment, Manisha Joshi, who teaches Class X in the IGCSE section at Finland International School in Thane, emphasises the multifaceted benefits of outdoor activities. “These activities bolster physical and mental strength, spark competitiveness and creativity. The calming effect is undeniable—I’ve seen it first-hand with my students.”

Finland International School blends the Finnish curriculum with its Cambridge model, incorporating innovative programmes like Creative Activity Services (CAS), where students engage in various outdoor activities. Additionally, they offer a “skill up” period, encouraging students to learn new skills ranging from cooking to carpentry.

Parents also report significant changes after children start participating in outdoor activities. Ashima Awasthi, a Mumbai-based media professional and mother of two teenaged children, says that her kids have been indulging in outdoor activities since they were two, with little or no digital exposure.

“From the beginning, we limited screen time and encouraged outdoor activities. This fostered a love for the outdoors; now my son is into cricket, and my daughter plays tennis. They both enjoy trekking and camping,” shares Awasthi. “Introducing them to the outdoors early on has paid off. As teenagers, they feel no pressure to conform to social media norms or to even own a smartphone. They’re largely unaffected by online opinions. This approach has helped them become physically, emotionally and mentally resilient. The outdoors has taught them important life skills.”

The years between adolescence and early adulthood are crucial for developing self-awareness, resilience and interpersonal skills. However, many in this age group find themselves caught up in endless scrolling and the construction of online personas that distance them from their real selves.

Numerous studies indicate that excessive screen time can impair a teen’s ability to read facial expressions and learn social skills—essential for developing empathy. Findings from LocalCircles, a social media platform, suggest that prolonged social media engagement can increase mental health issues such as aggression, impatience, hyperactivity and depression.

“Excessive screen time can disrupt neural connections, particularly in the brain’s left side, which is essential for creativity and critical thinking, and can lower self-esteem,” notes Pallavi Joshi, a Mumbai-based mental health counsellor. “Conversely, outdoor activities stimulate the brain differently, enhancing physical and mental development through exploration,” she adds.

The outdoors offers a powerful alternative, not just as an escape but as a transformative environment. It encourages teens and adolescents to slow down, reflect and connect meaningfully with their surroundings.

“In a world that is increasingly virtual and sedentary, it is incumbent upon all stakeholders in our youth to make every attempt to maximise opportunities for young people to connect with the natural world. Immersive experiences in nature build resilience and self-confidence, teach compassion and collaboration, all of which are future-facing life skills that are not always imbibed through conventional education systems,” says Salil Kumar, CEO, Outward Bound India–Himalaya, an outdoor experiential education organisation.

Western countries like Finland have been following a very integrated teaching approach. Finnish education strongly emphasises using nature as a learning environment. Similarly, Singapore has integrated outdoor and experiential learning into their schooling curriculum as part of their nation-building effort. “Experiential learning in the outdoors encourages real-world application of teamwork & leadership skills,” says Nicholas Conceicao, Executive Director of Outward Bound Singapore.

Outward Bound Singapore (OBS), under the National Youth Council, has become a cornerstone of the nation’s effort to develop resilient, socially responsible youth through outdoor education. As part of their National Outdoor Adventure Education Master Plan announced in 2016, all Secondary 3 students (typically 15-year-olds) participate in an OBS five-day expedition-based programme aimed at building self-confidence, resilience and social cohesion, and promoting active citizenry. OBS offers students a variety of challenging activities during the camp. These include challenge ropes courses, rock-climbing, abseiling, kayaking, sailing, as well as land navigation.

“These physically demanding experiences are designed to develop students’ social and emotional competencies and enhance their mental and physical resilience,” says Conceicao. “Teachers have observed significant improvements in their students, noting increased engagement, confidence and motivation”, he adds. The vision from the top in Singapore is for a rugged, resourceful younger generation, capable of thriving outside the traditional classroom setting.

India too is looking to forge in this direction with the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020 announcing the integration of experiential learning, highlighting the importance of hands-on, real-world experiences within the educational landscape to boost the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of students.

However, integrating outdoor learning into the mainstream curriculum is not without challenges, especially in densely populated urban areas in India, where green spaces are limited and many schools don’t even have playgrounds.

Furthermore, the competitive academic culture in India sometimes sidelines physical education and outdoor activities in favour of more quantifiable academic achievements. Educators echo this, citing the widespread mindset that “serious” learning can only happen in a classroom, and say that changing this perception is one of our biggest challenges.

Nevertheless, the move in India to integrate outdoor learning into education is heartening. Innovative programmes that utilise local parks and community gardens, even in urban environments, are increasingly prevalent. These initiatives not only serve to connect educational experiences with environmental stewardship but also emphasise the importance of sustainable living practices.