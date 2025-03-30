How Nauheed Cyrusi, Kranti Redkar and Analee Cerejo are going viral as aunties, one joke at a time

Through their hilarious Reels, Nauheed Cyrusi, Kranti Redkar and Analee Cerejo are keeping the “cultural artefact” of the neighbourhood aunty alive

Nauheed Cyrusi, Kranti Redkar and Analee Cerejo

Before Nauheed Cyrusi, Kranti Redkar, and Analee Cerejo collaborated on the viral “society aunties” trope, they were already each other’s fans. Soon, DMs and comments on each other’s Instagram brought the trio together to create some of the most relatable content online.

If you haven’t caught up with this trend yet, it’s about those annoying society aunties and those nosy neighbours who gossip about everything and give unsolicited advice to youngsters.

The trope may seemingly be a metaphorical version of those ever-opinionated Unclejis also, the trio says.

The choice of trope was deliberate. “We could have chased Gen Z trends, too, but this felt more authentic,” says Redkar. The groundwork for the current collaboration was already somewhat there. Cyrusi was making Reels about her Parsi mother, and Cerejo’s Catholic aunty mimicry had its own fan following.

Nauheed Cyrusi, Analee Cerejo, Kranti Redkar have been collaborating for over three months now

Now, they bring together Parsi, Hindu and Catholic cultures. Cerejo explains, “It’s how people actually interact. The gossip, the judgment—every society has these characters.”

The trio says that ever since they met to collaborate, there was no competition, no ego between them, a seemingly rare dynamic in the world of influencers, they explain. “No fighting for lines or screen time,” says Cyrusi.

The response has been overwhelming. “Around 80 per cent love it because they see themselves, or the people around them,” says Redkar. The other 20 per cent? “The actual aunties we’re parodying who don’t get the joke,” says Cerejo.

Sometimes, there is backlash, too, explains Cyrusi, recalling an incident when she mentioned a specific Mumbai neighbourhood and her comments flooded with angry responses from local residents. “It was just a joke, but people still got offended!” However, working in the film industry and being an influencer often makes you develop thick skin. “Some people just want to be angry,” shrugs Cyrusi, explaining it’s best to: “Ignore, block, and move on.”

But the upside is that they bump into folks like parents who say, “Our children watch your content while eating”, says Redkar.

When asked about stereotypes, they said they’re highly mindful of boundaries. But in reality, the unsolicited advice we get from aunties and uncles rarely comes with a filter. From being constantly asked about marriage and children to being told to avoid the sun to prevent a “dusky complexion”, the three have been on the receiving end of unsolicited “wisdom” at some point in their lives. “We avoid body-shaming or mean-spirited humour,” says Cerejo. “But if an aunty would genuinely say something controversial, we’ll show that truthfully.”

When it comes to influencers, people often say that their work is easy and it is not a “real” profession. But Cerejo, Redkar, and Cyrusi say their creative process and workflow are disciplined. “We brainstorm six to seven scripts, meet to refine them, then shoot three to four reels in one session,” explains Redkar. Just like any art form, improvisation happens: “We develop most dialogue on the spot. The spontaneity makes it fresh,” adds Cerejo.

But beneath the fun, humour, and creativity lies subtle social commentary on the aunties and uncles. “Of course, it’s for humour and entertainment, but we want actual aunties to watch and think ‘maybe I shouldn’t be so judgmental’,” says Cyrusi.

When asked, if playing “aunties” [aged characters] could be risky for actors, Cyrusi says, “In Bollywood, they’d say we’re too old for lead roles. But here, we control our narratives. In one reel I’m a gossipy aunty, the next I’m promoting a brand in full glam. That’s freedom.”

The trio agrees that social media often leans towards being subtly, if not overtly, ageist. “Everyone uses filters to look like they’re in their 20s,” says Cerejo. “We need more real faces like Sameera Reddy, who’s open about postpartum changes and grey hair,” she adds. Cyrusi agrees: “My followers appreciate when I post makeup-free. Authenticity always connects.”

But through entertainment, another goal is getting fulfilled —keeping it real, and as Cyrusi puts it: “We are not just playing aunties. We are preserving a cultural artefact.”