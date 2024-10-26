Breaking News
Hush a bye baby: Here's how you can help your pets stay relaxed

Updated on: 27 October,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anand Singh | smdmail@mid-day.com

From ear muffs to calming chews, here is how you can help your pets stay relaxed and stress-free

Booming fireworks and bright flashes during Diwali trigger anxiety and fear in pets. But there are things you can do to help soothe your furry friends, making the festive season less overwhelming for them.


Playlists on Spotify


Several Spotify playlists are curated specifically for pets to help them relax and sleep. These tracks are scientifically composed to reduce anxiety. Check out this verified artist called “Sleepy Dogs” for one such playlist. Another playlist with around 24,000 monthly listeners is available by the name of “Pet Tunes”. Both playlists have ten songs each.


Ear muffs

Available on Amazon and Flipkart and sold under several brand names, dog ear muffs are designed to fit snugly around the head, reducing the intensity of loud noises like fireworks, keeping your pet calm. These can be used for breeds with both pointy and long drooping ears. The muffs also protect their ears from getting dirty while eating or during walks.

CBD oil

Many brands, such as Hempstrol or Cure By Design, offer CBD oils specifically formulated for pets. They can be purchased online or at pet stores. These oils alleviate anxiety without the psychoactive effects of THC—the main ingredient of cannabis. However, consultation with your vet regarding dosage is always recommended before using them on your pets.

Pet calming chews

Brands like Petroyale and Bark Out Loud offer calming treats made with ingredients such as chamomile and thiamine, and are available on online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, or at local pet stores. Accurate dosage and frequency, however, should be consulted with veterinarians.

